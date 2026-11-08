Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size & Share Analysis The global agricultural biotechnology market size was valued at USD 68.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 72.64 billion in 2026 to USD 117.54 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the agricultural biotechnology market with a share of 38.5% in 2025. Agricultural biotechnology involves applying biological techniques and molecular tools to modify, improve, and study plants, animals, and microorganisms used in agriculture. These technologies enable targeted changes in genetic material and the use of beneficial microorganisms to address challenges such as crop diseases, environmental stress, nutrient deficiencies, and changing growing conditions. The agricultural biotechnology market demand is driven by the need for higher crop productivity, improved resistance to pests and diseases, and adaptation to changing climatic conditions. Genetically improved biotech seeds, gene edited crops, and microbial-based agricultural products provide targeted solutions for crop improvement and protection, contributing to agricultural biotech market growth. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 68.40 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 72.64 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 117.54 Billion Forecast Period 2026-2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.20% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.5% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 8% Segment Insights By Technology Leading Segment Genetic Engineering & Genome Editing Market Share in 2025 29.5% By Organism Fastest-growing Segment Microorganisms CAGR 7.4% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment Crop Improvement Market Share in 2025 32.6% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Integration of Molecular Breeding and Marker-Assisted Selection The agricultural biotechnology market analysis highlights the growing use of molecular breeding and marker-assisted selection within agritech biotechnology to develop improved crop varieties. These techniques use DNA markers linked to desirable traits to identify plants with characteristics such as disease resistance and improved grain quality. For example, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) has used marker-assisted breeding to develop rice varieties with improved resistance to diseases such as bacterial blight and improved tolerance to environmental stresses. 02 Development of Transgenic Crops with Enhanced Agronomic Traits The agricultural biotechnology market is witnessing the development of transgenic crops with improved agronomic traits through the introduction of specific genes into plant genomes. Such traits can reduce crop losses, improve cultivation efficiency, and enhance agricultural productivity. For example, Bt cotton incorporates genes from Bacillus thuringiensis to provide resistance against specific insect pests, reducing crop damage caused by bollworms. 01 The agricultural biotechnology market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the development of genetically improved crop varieties, increasing focus on climate-resilient agriculture, and the adoption of advanced biological crop protection solutions. In July 2026, Quercus Biosolutions raised USD 5 million in seed financing to develop AI-designed crop protection compounds. The funding will support regulatory activities, field development, and advancement of its biotechnology in agriculture pipeline. Agricultural Biotechnology Market Dynamics 01 Need for Pest-Resistant Crop Varieties Boosts Market Growth Crop losses caused by insects and other pests are increasing the need for improved crop protection solutions. Agricultural bioscience, including genetic engineering and other biotechnology techniques, enables the development of genetically modified and improved crop varieties with resistance to specific pests. These traits can help reduce crop damage and limit reliance on repeated chemical pesticide applications. 02 Demand for Climate-Resilient Crop Varieties Drives Market Changing weather patterns and environmental stress are increasing the need for crop varieties that can withstand drought, heat, salinity, and irregular rainfall. For example, the Water Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA) project developed drought-tolerant maize varieties using plant breeding technology, marker-assisted breeding, and biotechnology. These varieties were developed to help farmers maintain more reliable harvests under water-limited conditions. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Drivers Market Impact Need for Pest-Resistant Crop Varieties The growing pest pressure is encouraging the adoption of biotechnology-developed crops that help reduce crop losses. Demand for Climate-Resilient Crop Varieties Environmental stress is increasing the need for crop varieties with improved tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity. Adoption of Biofertilizers and Microbial Inoculants Greater use of microbial inputs is increasing demand for biotechnology-based agricultural products that improve nutrient availability and soil health. Need for Higher Crop Productivity The need to improve yields is encouraging investment in advanced crop breeding and genetic improvement technologies. Advancements in Genome Editing and Molecular Breeding Improved precision breeding in crop development is increasing the use of biotechnology tools for developing targeted agricultural traits.

01

Stringent Regulatory Approval Requirements Restrain Market Expansion

Agricultural biotechnology products, including genetically modified seeds, bioengineered crops, and microbial solutions, must undergo extensive safety assessments before commercial approval. Regulatory requirements vary across countries and may involve environmental risk evaluations, food safety testing, and field trials. These procedures increase development costs and extend product commercialization timelines, creating challenges for biotechnology developers.

02

High Research and Development Costs Restrain Market Adoption

Developing agricultural biotechnology products requires advanced laboratories, specialized research teams, genetic testing, and multi-season field evaluations. Researchers must assess crop performance, environmental compatibility, and trait stability before commercial introduction. These activities require substantial financial resources and can limit the participation of smaller biotechnology companies and research organizations.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Restraints Market Impact Strict Regulatory Approval Requirements Lengthy approval procedures can delay product launches and increase the financial burden on agricultural biotechnology developers. High Research and Development Costs Significant investment in genetic research, laboratory testing, and field trials can restrict innovation among smaller market participants. Public Concerns About Genetically Modified Crops Consumer skepticism toward genetically modified ingredients can affect acceptance among food producers and limit market opportunities in certain regions. Limited Access to Advanced Biotechnology Infrastructure The shortage of specialized laboratories, testing facilities, and skilled research resources can slow product development and restrict innovation in emerging agricultural markets. Risk of Environmental and Biodiversity Impacts Concerns about gene flow, pest resistance, and effects on non-target organisms can increase monitoring requirements and create uncertainty around product adoption.

01

Development of Agricultural Biotechnology Solutions for Specialty Crops Opens New Revenue Streams

Producers of fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, and other high-value crops can use biotechnology solutions tailored to specific crop requirements. Providers can develop tissue culture materials, improved planting materials, and molecular tools for crop propagation and breeding programs. Revenue can be generated through licensing agreements, supply of biotechnology-derived planting materials, and customized research contracts, contributing to agricultural biotechnology market growth.

02

Growth of Agricultural Biotechnology Waste Valorization Creates New Market Opportunities

Food processors, agricultural cooperatives, and bio-based manufacturers can use biotechnology processes to convert crop residues and agricultural by-products into valuable materials. Enzyme-based processing and microbial conversion can support the production of bio-based chemicals, industrial enzymes, and other useful compounds. Revenue opportunities include technology licensing, processing service fees, and supply agreements for bio-based products, supporting agricultural biotechnology market growth.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Segmentation Analysis By Technology

Genetic engineering and genome editing accounted for the dominant share of the technology segment, representing 29.5% in 2025. These technologies enable precise modifications to plant DNA to develop crops with improved yield potential, nutritional quality, and resistance to pests or environmental stress.

Microbial biotechnology is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. It uses beneficial bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms to improve nutrient availability, support plant growth, and enhance soil health.

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By Organism

Plants dominated the organism segment, accounting for 65.8% in 2025. Plant-based biotechnology is widely used to develop crop varieties with improved productivity, disease resistance, and tolerance to drought or other environmental conditions.

Microorganisms are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Beneficial microorganisms are used in biofertilizers, biopesticides, and soil amendments to improve nutrient uptake and protect crops against selected pathogens.

By Application

Crop improvement accounted for the dominant share of the application segment, representing 32.6% in 2025. Agricultural biotechnology supports the development of crop varieties with higher yield potential, improved nutritional characteristics, and resistance to pests and diseases.

Crop protection is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Biotechnology-based solutions, including microbial pesticides and biologically derived crop protection products, provide alternatives or complements to conventional chemical treatments.

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Agricultural Biotechnology Market Regional Outlook North America Agricultural Biotechnology Market

The North America agricultural biotechnology market accounted for a dominant share of 38.5% in 2025.

United States Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Genetically engineered corn, soybean, and cotton varieties are widely used across U.S. farming. According to the USDA, farmers increasingly use herbicide-tolerant and insect-resistant traits, including Bt technology, to manage weeds and crop pests. The adoption of these traits demonstrates the established role of agricultural biotechnology in commercial crop production.

Canada Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Researchers at McGill University successfully used CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology to modify oat DNA, marking a major development in Canadian crop biotechnology. The research altered traits associated with plant growth and flowering time, creating potential for oat varieties with improved adaptation to shorter growing seasons and changing climatic conditions. This advancement demonstrates the application of plant biotechnology to improve crop performance in Canada.

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Asia Pacific Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Asia Pacific's agricultural biotechnology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Agricultural Biotechnology Market

India has introduced its first genome-edited rice varieties, DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala) and Pusa Rice DST1, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Using CRISPR-Cas technology, these varieties were developed to improve grain productivity and tolerance to drought and salinity. Their release demonstrates the growing application of gene editing in agriculture.

China Agricultural Biotechnology Market

China is advancing the commercial cultivation of genetically engineered crops, particularly maize and soybean. The country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has approved biotechnology varieties for cultivation, while agricultural producers are adopting insect-resistant and herbicide-tolerant crops.

Japan Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Japan has introduced the Sicilian Rouge High GABA tomato, developed using genome-editing technology to increase its gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) content. The product received regulatory notification in Japan, followed by seedling distribution and commercial fruit sales. Its introduction demonstrates the application of plant biotechnology to develop crops with enhanced nutritional characteristics.

Europe Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Europe's agricultural biotechnology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Agricultural Biotechnology Market

UK is advancing conventional genetic modification research through the development of high-iron wheat at the John Innes Centre. Researchers introduced a wheat gene associated with iron transport to increase iron accumulation in the grain, with field trials demonstrating higher iron content in flour. This research highlights the use of plant genetic engineering to improve the nutritional quality of staple crops and develop enhanced biotech seed varieties.

Germany Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology is developing a cost-efficient genome-editing method for crop plants through its GENIE research project. The approach combines laser-based delivery with an open-source CRISPR enzyme to help develop new plant varieties with improved nutritional and agronomic traits.

Latin America Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Latin America's agricultural biotechnology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Brazil Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Brazil is advancing biological crop protection through the development and commercial use of microbial biopesticides. Embrapa's research includes the use of Bacillus thuringiensis and other beneficial microorganisms to control caterpillar pests affecting maize, soybean, and cotton.

Mexico Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Mexico's National Institute of Forestry, Agricultural and Livestock Research (INIFAP) is advancing vegetable crop improvement through selection and hybridization techniques. Its breeding programme has developed improved varieties of potato, tomatillo, coriander, onion, tomato, and chilli, with several varieties adopted by local growers.

Middle East & Africa Agricultural Biotechnology Market

The Middle East & Africa agricultural biotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

UAE Agricultural Biotechnology Market

UAE's Agricultural Genome Program, led by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, uses genetic research to improve plant varieties and strengthen food security. Its collaboration with Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology includes research supported by agricultural genomics and bioinformatics.

South Africa Agricultural Biotechnology Market

South Africa's Agricultural Research Council (ARC) operates a Biotechnology Platform that provides genomic analysis, quantitative genetics, and agricultural bioinformatics services for agricultural research. These tools support marker-assisted breeding and the identification of useful genetic traits in crops.

Competitive Landscape

The agricultural biotechnology market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established agricultural science companies and crop protection technology providers. Key players such as Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta Group, BASF SE, and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA are estimated to account for 35–40% of the global agricultural biotechnology market share.

Established players compete mainly through genetically improved seeds and pest and disease resistance solutions. Emerging and regional players in the agricultural biotechnology market ecosystem focus on gene-editing technologies and specialized seed solutions to improve crop productivity and resilience.



Genetic Engineering & Genome Editing

Molecular Breeding & Genomic Technologies

Tissue Culture & Micropropagation

Agricultural Diagnostics

Reproductive Biotechnology Microbial Biotechnology



Plants

Animals Microorganisms



Crop Improvement

Animal Improvement

Crop Protection

Animal Health

Agricultural Diagnostics Agricultural Production & Processing



U.S. Canada



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux



China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Taiwan South East Asia



UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Agricultural Biotechnology Market Bayer AG Corteva, Syngenta Group BASF SE KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Lima Genus plc Stine Seed Company DLF Novonesis A/S Pivot Bio, Inc. Pairwise, Inc. AgBiome, Inc. Tropic Biosciences Ltd. Agragene, Inc. Key Industry Developments October 2026 The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Savannah Seeds signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on agricultural research, technology validation, and dissemination. September 2026 Syngenta introduced its EXORTTM technology, a biological crop enhancement platform based on naturally occurring plant microRNAs. May 2026 Rothamsted Research received the United Kingdom's first regulatory approval for a CRISPR-edited crop under its precision-breeding framework. Report Scope Segmentation By Technology 6By Organism 3By Application 6Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Bayer AG · Corteva, Inc. · Syngenta Group · BASF SE · KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaARevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The agricultural biotechnology market size is valued at USD 72.64 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 117.54 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.5% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Bayer AG, Corteva, Inc., Syngenta Group, BASF SE, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Limagrain, Genus plc, Stine Seed Company, DLF, Novonesis A/S, Pivot Bio, Inc., Pairwise, Inc., AgBiome, Inc., Tropic Biosciences Ltd., and Agragene, Inc. The agricultural biotechnology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.