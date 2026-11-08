Music Publishing Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Music Publishing Market Size & Share Analysis The global music publishing market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.82 billion in 2026 to USD 2.93 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the music publishing market with a share of 36.2% in 2025. Music publishing refers to the management, licensing, and monetization of musical compositions and their copyrights. It includes song publishing, music copyright administration, and music rights management, with music publishers overseeing music licensing and collecting mechanical royalties, performance royalties, and synchronization royalties. These music publishing rights support the use of compositions in recordings, films, television, advertising, live performances, and digital platforms. The music publishing market demand is driven by the growing use of songs across streaming services, social media, and film and television productions. Publishers help songwriters monetize compositions by licensing their use and collecting royalties, supporting music publishing market growth. Music Publishing Market Key Takeaways Global Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size USD 1.72 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 1.82 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size USD 2.93 Billion Forecast Period 2026-2034 Base Year 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.10% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 36.2% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 9.23% Segment Insights By Revenue Source Leading Segment Performance Revenue Market Share in 2025 39.5% By Publisher Type Fastest-growing Segment Artist/Songwriter-Owned Publishers CAGR 8.1% (2026-2034) By Catalog Type Leading Segment Established Catalogs Market Share in 2025 36.2% By Commercial Application Fastest-growing Segment Digital and Social Media CAGR 9.2% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 AI-Assisted Identification and Administration of Music Rights The music publishing market analysis shows that music publishers are adopting AI-based tools to identify compositions, match usage data with ownership records, and detect unreported music use. This encourages music publishing companies to improve music copyright administration and music rights management across digital platforms. These tools also support accurate tracking of music publishing rights and the collection of performance royalties and mechanical royalties. 02 Direct Licensing of Music Catalogs for Short-Form Video Expansion of short-form video platforms creates new licensing requirements for copyrighted songs used in social media content. This encourages music publishers to establish direct music licensing agreements that define song licensing, publishing rights, and royalty payments across digital platforms. The trend creates additional opportunities for music synchronization licensing while expanding the commercial use of music catalog management assets and music intellectual property. 01 The music publishing market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the enduring value of music catalogs, royalty income from streaming, and growing licensing opportunities across film, television, advertising, and gaming. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Music Publishing Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Seeker Music USD 267 million In March 2026, Seeker Music closed a 267 million asset-backed securitization arranged by M&G, backed by its music-rights portfolio. The financing is intended to support catalog expansion, investment in creative talent, and technology upgrades for rights management. Duetti USD 200 million In January 2026, Duetti secured 200 million in financing, a 50 million Series C equity investment led by Raine Partners, a 125 million private securitization, and a 25 million increase to its existing credit facility. The financing will support music-catalog acquisitions and global expansion, including Duetti's growing acquisition of publishing rights alongside master recordings.

Music Publishing Market Dynamics 01

Wider Adoption of Music Across Film, Television, and Streaming Drives Market

Demand for music licensing and music publishing rights is increasing as films, television programs, and streaming platforms use music in soundtracks, theme songs, and promotional content. Each use of a copyrighted song requires appropriate permissions, creating licensing opportunities for music publishers and rights holders. The wider use of music across audiovisual and digital media supports demand for music copyright administration and contributes to music publishing market growth.

02

Expansion of Music Synchronization Licensing in Advertising and Video Games Boosts Market Demand

Advertising campaigns and video games increasingly use music to strengthen audience engagement and establish distinctive brand or game experiences. This creates demand for music synchronization licensing, which allows songs to be paired with visual content. The expanding use of music in these formats provides additional revenue opportunities for music publishing companies and supports the value of music copyrights.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Music Publishing Market

Drivers Market Impact Wider Adoption of Music Across Film, Television, and Streaming Drives Market More productions require licensed songs, expanding revenue opportunities for music publishers and increasing demand for music licensing services. Expansion of Music Synchronization Licensing in Advertising and Video Games Greater use of music in branded content and games supports demand for music synchronization licensing and creates additional revenue streams for rights holders. Use of Music Publishing Rights in Short-Form Digital Content Increased use of songs in creator videos raises demand for clear music publishing rights and efficient licensing processes. Demand for Music Catalog Acquisition and Management Catalog acquisitions and professional administration can increase the value of music copyrights and expand portfolios managed by music publishing companies. Growth of Global Music Royalties from Digital and International Platforms Wider digital distribution and cross-border music use can expand music royalties and increase demand for reliable music rights management.

01

Complex Song Ownership Shares Delay Royalty Payments

A single song involves multiple songwriters, composers, publishers, and rights holders with different ownership shares. These complex arrangements delay ownership verification and the allocation of music royalties. Publishers face added administrative work and payment delays, which affects royalty transparency and songwriter confidence.

02

Incomplete Music Usage Data Leads to Unclaimed Royalties

Incomplete or inconsistent usage records make it difficult to identify where and how songs are used across digital platforms and territories. This prevent publishers from collecting eligible performance royalties and mechanical royalties. Resolving data gaps requires additional investment in music rights management and music copyright administration, raising operating costs.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Music Publishing Market

Restraints Market Impact Complex Music Ownership Splits Delay Royalty Distribution Multiple songwriters, producers, and rights holders can complicate ownership verification and delay music royalties payments. Unmatched Usage Data Leads to Unclaimed Music Royalties Incomplete or inconsistent usage records can prevent publishers from identifying eligible performance royalties and mechanical royalties. High Costs of Music Copyright Administration Across Territories Different registration and reporting requirements raise the cost of music copyright administration, particularly for smaller publishers. Disputes Over Songwriting Credits Complicate Rights Verification Unresolved authorship claims can delay royalty allocation and create additional legal and administrative costs for music publishing companies. Fragmented Rights Ownership Limits Efficient Music Catalog Management Rights spread across multiple owners can slow licensing decisions and increase the complexity of music catalog management.

01

Independent Artist Demand for Music Publishing Services Offers Growth Opportunities

Independent artists and self-released songwriters require support with song publishing, rights registration, and royalty collection. Dedicated services from music publishers help creators manage their music copyrights while retaining greater control over their work. Revenue opportunities include publishing administration agreements, royalty collection services, and partnerships with creator platforms, contributing to the music publishing industry growth.

02

Music Synchronization Licensing in Brand Partnerships and Immersive Media Open New Revenue Avenues

Brands, game developers, and immersive media producers require distinctive music for advertising campaigns, digital experiences, and interactive content. Music publishing companies offer flexible music synchronization licensing packages that provide the appropriate publishing rights for different uses. Market players pursue licensing agreements, customized music catalog management services, and long term partnerships to create new revenue opportunities.

Music Publishing Market Segmentation Analysis By Revenue Source

In 2025, performance revenue represented 39.5% of the music publishing market, driven by royalties from public music use across venues, broadcasts, and other licensed settings.

A CAGR of 7.9% is projected for synchronization revenue, as film, television, advertising, and digital media create more opportunities for music publishers to license songs for visual content.

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By Publisher Type

Major music publishers held a 58.5% share of the music publishing market, reflecting their broad catalogs and established capabilities in music copyright administration and music royalties management.

The artist/songwriter owned publishers segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1%, as creators seek greater control over music publishing rights, music copyrights, and music royalties.

By Catalog Type

Established catalogs accounted for 36.2% of the music publishing market, supported by ongoing music licensing and music royalties from established music copyrights.

New release catalogs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, as fresh song publishing expands opportunities for music licensing, music synchronization licensing, and music royalties.

By Commercial Application

The recorded music segment captured 35.5% of the music publishing market, supported by music licensing, music royalties, and music copyright administration for recorded songs.

From 2026 to 2034, the digital and social media segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%, as online platforms expand opportunities for digital music publishing, song licensing, and music royalties.

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Music Publishing Market Regional Analysis North America Music Publishing Market

North America's music publishing market accounted for a dominant share of 37.28% in 2025.

U.S. Music Publishing Market

U.S. music publishing market is supported by a well-established music industry, strong demand for licensed music, and the presence of major music publishing companies. The National Music Publishers' Association announced licensing agreements with AI music platforms Udio and KLAY, allowing participating publishers to license musical compositions for AI applications. The expansion of licensed AI music services creates new revenue opportunities for music publishers and songwriters, while increasing demand for music licensing, music rights management, and music copyright administration.

Canada Music Publishing Market

Canada's established music industry and growing use of licensed music across streaming platforms, film, television, and digital media support demand for music publishing rights and music licensing. SOCAN completed its acquisition of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), bringing performance and reproduction rights administration under one organization. The consolidation is expected to streamline music rights management and music copyright administration, improve royalty collection, and strengthen revenue opportunities for Canadian songwriters and music publishers.

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Asia Pacific Music Publishing Market

The Asia Pacific music publishing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.23%, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Music Publishing Market

International demand for Japanese music and the expansion of digital distribution platforms are creating new opportunities for music publishers to monetize music publishing rights across global markets. Exceleration Music and Japan's NexTone acquired the recording and publishing catalog of composer Ryuichi Sakamoto through a joint venture, with NexTone managing the catalog across Asia. The deal strengthens music rights management and music copyright administration in Japan, while expanding opportunities for international music licensing and music royalties from Japanese music catalogs.

China Music Publishing Market

China's music publishing market is shaped by the expansion of digital music rights and the commercial use of domestic and international music catalogs across streaming platforms. Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) partnered with Universal Music Group through an expanded licensing arrangement for classic Chinese and international music catalogs on NetEase Cloud Music, including works by established artists such as Eason Chan, Leslie Cheung, and Andy Lau. This collaboration reflects the role of music licensing and catalog rights in the commercialization of published music across China's digital entertainment sector.

India Music Publishing Market

India's diverse music industry, growing regional music catalogs, and expanding digital distribution channels support demand for music publishing rights, music licensing, and music copyright administration. Warner Chappell Music launched direct publishing operations in India, replacing its previous sub-publishing model with a local presence to strengthen songwriter relationships and rights management. This expansion improves access to international licensing networks for Indian creators and creates new opportunities for music publishers to monetize music copyrights, music royalties, and music publishing rights across domestic and international markets.

Europe Music Publishing Market

Europe's music publishing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

U.K. Music Publishing Market

The UK music publishing market is supported by demand for music publishing rights, licensing, and effective royalty collection. British songwriter Gary Barlow signed an exclusive global publishing deal with BMG covering his past and future song catalog. The agreement strengthens BMG's songwriter portfolio and creates further opportunities to manage and license music copyrights across international markets.

Germany Music Publishing Market

Germany's music publishing market is supported by demand for music publishing rights, licensing, and royalty administration across digital and live music channels. Universal Music Publishing Germany renewed its exclusive songwriter agreement with Nina Chuba and announced the launch of the publishing joint venture Fein Fein. The deal strengthens publisher songwriter relationships and expands opportunities to manage and license music copyrights from German artists.

Latin America Music Publishing Market

Latin America's music publishing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The Brazil music publishing market is supported by publisher investment in local songwriters, with BMG signing Brazilian rapper and songwriter Choice to an exclusive publishing agreement to develop his career and expand opportunities for his music. The Mexico music publishing market is supported by international demand for local songwriting, with Majo Aguilar signing an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group Mexico. These deals create opportunities to manage and license regional music catalogs across global markets.

Middle East & Africa Music Publishing Market

The Middle East & Africa music publishing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The UAE music publishing market is supported by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism's 2026 Collective Management in Music Guide, which sets a framework for commercial music licensing and royalty collection. This is expected to strengthen music rights administration and payments to creators and publishers. In South Africa, Composer Association 1 introduced updated commercial music licensing rates effective, supporting clearer licensing terms for musical works used in advertising. These developments reinforce formal music licensing and rights management across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The music publishing market competitive landscape includes music rights management companies, publishing houses, and entertainment groups. Key players such as Universal Music, Sony, Warner Music, Bertelsmann and Kobalt Music Group are estimated to account for 40–50% of the global music publishing market share.

Established players compete through songwriter catalogues, copyright administration, licensing networks, royalty collection systems, and digital rights management. Emerging players in the music publishing market ecosystem focus on independent artist representation, data-based royalty tracking, direct licensing models, and administration services for digital music platforms to expand access to publishing services.



Performance Revenue

Mechanical Revenue

Synchronization Revenue

Print Revenue Other Publishing Revenue



Major Music Publishers

Independent Music Publishers

Artist/Songwriter-Owned Publishers Production Music Publishers



New-Release Catalogs

Established Catalogs

Legacy Catalogs Production Music Catalogs



Recorded Music

Film and Television

Advertising and Commercials

Video Games

Digital and Social Media Others (Live Performance and Public Venues, Print and Educational Uses, etc.)



U.S. Canada



U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Nordic Benelux



China

Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Taiwan South East Asia



UAE

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt Nigeria



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Music Publishing Market Universal Music Group Sony Group Corporation Warner Music Group Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA Kobalt Music Group Reservoir Media peermusic Wise Music Group Spirit Music Group Primary Wave Music Round Hill Music Faber Music Schott Music Group Avex Inc. SM Entertainment Co., Ltd. Believe S.A. Nettwerk Music Group Key Industry Developments April 2026 Warner Chappell Music launched direct operations in India, moving from a sub-publishing model to a local publishing presence. November 2025 Warner Music Group and Udio reached an agreement to develop a licensed AI music creation service, covering both recorded music and music publishing. Report Scope Segmentation By Revenue Source 5By Publisher Type 4By Catalog Type 4By Commercial Application 6Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Universal Music Group · Sony Group Corporation · Warner Music Group · Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA · Kobalt Music GroupRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The music publishing market size is valued at USD 1.82 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 36.2% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Universal Music Group, Sony Group Corporation, Warner Music Group, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Kobalt Music Group, Reservoir Media, peermusic, Wise Music Group, Spirit Music Group, Primary Wave Music, Round Hill Music, Faber Music, Schott Music Group, Avex Inc., SM Entertainment Co., Ltd., Believe S.A., and Nettwerk Music Group. The music publishing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.