FCEL EQUITY ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Fuelcell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 10, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in FuelCell between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FuelCell Energy, Inc. (“FuelCell” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FCEL) and reminds investors of the November 10, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA; (2) that, as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (3) that, as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (4) that, as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; (5) that the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 2, 2026, before the market opened, FuelCell reported its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a net loss of $45.3 million. According to the Company's press release, this reflected“a higher gross loss than the prior year period,” which was caused by“product costs and manufacturing overhead that currently exceed the contractual pricing established under the CEPA with Fit Energy.” Further, FuelCell reported that the annualized production rate was“below the production volume at which we expect our cost structure to align with market-based pricing for orders of this scale,” and as a result, the Company recorded a $17 million charge to“reflect the impact of contractual pricing provisions associated with specific inventory and firm purchase commitments” arising from Phase 0 of the CEPA.

On this news, FuelCell shares fell $2.68, or 15.69%, to close at $14.40 per share on September 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding FuelCell's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the FuelCell Energy class action, go to /FCEL call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the FuelCell Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the FuelCell securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges FuelCell Energy misled investors about its manufacturing capacity, production rates, costs, and financial risks associated with its CEPA with Fit Energy.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) securities between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026 may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 10, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased FuelCell securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at