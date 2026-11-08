Qatar Boat Show 2026 Concludes with over 30,000 Visitors, Sold-Out Tickets and Announces Next Edition in 2027
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Doha, Qatar, 8 November 2026: Qatar Boat Show 2026 concluded its third edition at Old Doha Port, attracting 31,150 visitors over four days of yacht displays, new boat launches, business partnerships and activations. Held from 4 to 7 November, the show brought together 546 brands across 277,000 sqm, with tickets selling out as visitors explored the latest in marine innovation alongside Qatar’s maritime heritage, art and hospitality.
This year’s edition recorded a 30% increase in GCC participation and the show’s largest representation of GCC boat builders, highlighting its growing role as a key platform for the region’s marine industry. Qatari exhibitors accounted for 55% of participation and international exhibitors 45%, while 70% of exhibitors returned, reinforcing the show’s value as a commercial platform for building partnerships, reaching new customers and expanding into new markets.
The event welcomed an esteemed lineup of VVIP guests, VIPs, including senior government officials and dignitaries who toured the show and met with participating exhibitors. Their visits underscored the show’s strategic importance in supporting Qatar’s marine economy, advancing its ambitions for yacht tourism and strengthening regional industry ties
New boat launches added to the show’s appeal as a destination for marine discovery, including the Emirates Boat 63 by Emirates Boats, Azimut’s Seadeck 6, represented by Elite Yachts, Seven Craft’s Due Mari, Ocean Boats’ Monohull 40S, and Al Shaali Marine’s Asmaraty 77 and Asmaraty 100.
The four-day event also provided a platform for agreements supporting marine services, commercial partnerships and overseas opportunities for Qatari manufacturers. Old Doha Port extended its cooperation with The Pearl Island Marina through an MoU covering joint marine events and reciprocal client benefits and signed a three-year agreement with All Marine for Marine Services to operate and manage Mina Link’s shuttle boats across the port. Alongside these developments, Assets Group and Azimut Yachts signed a strategic partnership, while Doha Craft appointed Al Boom Marine Company as its official agent in Kuwait. Halul Boats also signed an MoU with Aqua Speed for representation in the Maldives, extending the reach of Qatari boat builders into regional and international markets.
Qatari manufacturers remained central to the event with Halul Boats launching the HALUL 62 FT, the largest boat ever manufactured by Halul Boats Factory, designed for luxury family cruising and sport fishing. The Sailing, Fishing and Watersports segment recorded a 19% increase in exhibitor numbers compared with the previous edition, bringing a wider range of equipment and expertise to visitors interested in life on the water.
Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port and Chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organizing Committee, said: “Qatar Boat Show brings together the ambition of our marine industry and the maritime heritage that continues to shape our identity. This year, we have seen that ambition reflected in stronger GCC participation, new launches and partnerships that open doors for Qatari manufacturers overseas. The response from visitors has been equally encouraging, with tickets selling out as people came to discover the boats, culture and experiences on offer. We thank our exhibitors, partners and visitors for making this edition a success and for contributing to Qatar’s growth as a destination for yachting and marine tourism.”
Qatar’s connection to the sea also shaped the newly introduced VIP entrance experience, which welcomed VIP guests through a setting combining history, art and craftsmanship. The history exhibition “Old Doha Port: A Maritime Legacy and a Gateway to the World” traced the port’s transformation from a trading dock to Qatar’s maritime gateway and a contemporary waterfront destination through original photographs and archival footage, while a historic dhow connected that story with the nation’s seafaring traditions.
The Oshar Art Exhibition presented works by Qatari artist Yousef Ahmad, evoking memories of the sea and the old pier through “Qatar Sea,” a distinctive shade of blue created specifically for Old Doha Port. A luxury watch showcase complemented the arrival experience, while the VIP Hospitality Lounge by The Ned Doha offered dining and refreshments overlooking the yachts and Doha skyline. The hospitality experience sold out across all four days, demonstrating strong demand for the show’s premium visitor offering.
Across the waterfront, visitors enjoyed a program that brought together film, music and dining alongside the marine displays. Daily screenings of films by Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers, presented through the show’s cultural partnership with Qatar Creates and the Doha Film Institute, celebrated local storytelling, while live musicians, fireworks and pyro drone displays animated the harbor each evening.
Together, the marine displays, cultural experiences and hospitality offerings gave visitors a chance to experience Old Doha Port as a destination rooted in Qatar’s heritage and connected to the international yachting community.
With stronger regional participation, new commercial partnerships and sold-out tickets following the second day of the show, Qatar Boat Show 2026 concluded with continued momentum for its next edition. The event returns to Old Doha Port for its 4th edition from 24 - 27 November 2027
-ENDS-
Old Doha Port - Anchored in Tradition, Sailing into the Future
This year’s edition recorded a 30% increase in GCC participation and the show’s largest representation of GCC boat builders, highlighting its growing role as a key platform for the region’s marine industry. Qatari exhibitors accounted for 55% of participation and international exhibitors 45%, while 70% of exhibitors returned, reinforcing the show’s value as a commercial platform for building partnerships, reaching new customers and expanding into new markets.
The event welcomed an esteemed lineup of VVIP guests, VIPs, including senior government officials and dignitaries who toured the show and met with participating exhibitors. Their visits underscored the show’s strategic importance in supporting Qatar’s marine economy, advancing its ambitions for yacht tourism and strengthening regional industry ties
New boat launches added to the show’s appeal as a destination for marine discovery, including the Emirates Boat 63 by Emirates Boats, Azimut’s Seadeck 6, represented by Elite Yachts, Seven Craft’s Due Mari, Ocean Boats’ Monohull 40S, and Al Shaali Marine’s Asmaraty 77 and Asmaraty 100.
The four-day event also provided a platform for agreements supporting marine services, commercial partnerships and overseas opportunities for Qatari manufacturers. Old Doha Port extended its cooperation with The Pearl Island Marina through an MoU covering joint marine events and reciprocal client benefits and signed a three-year agreement with All Marine for Marine Services to operate and manage Mina Link’s shuttle boats across the port. Alongside these developments, Assets Group and Azimut Yachts signed a strategic partnership, while Doha Craft appointed Al Boom Marine Company as its official agent in Kuwait. Halul Boats also signed an MoU with Aqua Speed for representation in the Maldives, extending the reach of Qatari boat builders into regional and international markets.
Qatari manufacturers remained central to the event with Halul Boats launching the HALUL 62 FT, the largest boat ever manufactured by Halul Boats Factory, designed for luxury family cruising and sport fishing. The Sailing, Fishing and Watersports segment recorded a 19% increase in exhibitor numbers compared with the previous edition, bringing a wider range of equipment and expertise to visitors interested in life on the water.
Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port and Chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organizing Committee, said: “Qatar Boat Show brings together the ambition of our marine industry and the maritime heritage that continues to shape our identity. This year, we have seen that ambition reflected in stronger GCC participation, new launches and partnerships that open doors for Qatari manufacturers overseas. The response from visitors has been equally encouraging, with tickets selling out as people came to discover the boats, culture and experiences on offer. We thank our exhibitors, partners and visitors for making this edition a success and for contributing to Qatar’s growth as a destination for yachting and marine tourism.”
Qatar’s connection to the sea also shaped the newly introduced VIP entrance experience, which welcomed VIP guests through a setting combining history, art and craftsmanship. The history exhibition “Old Doha Port: A Maritime Legacy and a Gateway to the World” traced the port’s transformation from a trading dock to Qatar’s maritime gateway and a contemporary waterfront destination through original photographs and archival footage, while a historic dhow connected that story with the nation’s seafaring traditions.
The Oshar Art Exhibition presented works by Qatari artist Yousef Ahmad, evoking memories of the sea and the old pier through “Qatar Sea,” a distinctive shade of blue created specifically for Old Doha Port. A luxury watch showcase complemented the arrival experience, while the VIP Hospitality Lounge by The Ned Doha offered dining and refreshments overlooking the yachts and Doha skyline. The hospitality experience sold out across all four days, demonstrating strong demand for the show’s premium visitor offering.
Across the waterfront, visitors enjoyed a program that brought together film, music and dining alongside the marine displays. Daily screenings of films by Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers, presented through the show’s cultural partnership with Qatar Creates and the Doha Film Institute, celebrated local storytelling, while live musicians, fireworks and pyro drone displays animated the harbor each evening.
Together, the marine displays, cultural experiences and hospitality offerings gave visitors a chance to experience Old Doha Port as a destination rooted in Qatar’s heritage and connected to the international yachting community.
With stronger regional participation, new commercial partnerships and sold-out tickets following the second day of the show, Qatar Boat Show 2026 concluded with continued momentum for its next edition. The event returns to Old Doha Port for its 4th edition from 24 - 27 November 2027
-ENDS-
Old Doha Port - Anchored in Tradition, Sailing into the Future
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