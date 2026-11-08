Applications till Nov 16, entrance test on Nov 25; varsity claims first private PG in veterinary science
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Sri Ganganagar 06th Novem er 2026 : Tantia University has started a Master of Veterinary Science (MVSc) postgraduate programme from the 2026-27 academic session. The programme will be run by the Veterinary College of the univer’ity’s Faculty of Veterinary Science in Sriganganagar. The university claims it is the first private university in the country to offer a postgraduate degree programme in veterinary science.
Dr PS Brar, Dean of the Veterinary College , said the admission process has begun and applications have been invited for 16 disciplines for the 2026-27 session. The last date to apply is November 16, and the entrance examination will be held on November 25. Interested candidates must complete the application process within the stipulated time.
Admissions will be offered in the following disciplines: Veterinary Anatomy, Veterinary Physiology, Livestock Production Management, Veterinary Microbiology, Veterinary Pathology, Animal Genetics and Breeding, Animal Nutrition, Veterinary Biochemistry, Veterinary Pharmacology, Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology, Veterinary Parasitology, Livestock Products and Technology, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, Veterinary Medicine, and Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics.
With the launch, veterinary graduates can pursue advanced study and specialisation in Sriganganagar itself. Postgraduate study in these branches will help students develop in-depth academic knowledge and expertise, and will widen the options for higher education in areas related to animal health, disease diagnosis, treatment and animal husbandry.
Dr PS Brar, Dean of the Veterinary College , said the admission process has begun and applications have been invited for 16 disciplines for the 2026-27 session. The last date to apply is November 16, and the entrance examination will be held on November 25. Interested candidates must complete the application process within the stipulated time.
Admissions will be offered in the following disciplines: Veterinary Anatomy, Veterinary Physiology, Livestock Production Management, Veterinary Microbiology, Veterinary Pathology, Animal Genetics and Breeding, Animal Nutrition, Veterinary Biochemistry, Veterinary Pharmacology, Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology, Veterinary Parasitology, Livestock Products and Technology, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, Veterinary Medicine, and Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics.
With the launch, veterinary graduates can pursue advanced study and specialisation in Sriganganagar itself. Postgraduate study in these branches will help students develop in-depth academic knowledge and expertise, and will widen the options for higher education in areas related to animal health, disease diagnosis, treatment and animal husbandry.
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