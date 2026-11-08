THE MEXICAN PESO REGAINS GROUND FOLLOWING BANXICO'S RATE CUT AND STRONG U.S. EMPLOYMENT DATA
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The Mexican peso regains ground this November 6 following losses triggered by the Bank of Mexico's unexpected interest rate cut. During the morning, the exchange rate approaches 18.60 pesos per dollar, with the peso appreciating by nearly 0.62%. The move reflects renewed demand for the Mexican currency, though the monetary environment continues to challenge exchange rate stability.
If these levels hold through the close, the peso would post a weekly gain of approximately 0.86%, ending eight consecutive weeks of losses. This outcome would provide some relief after a prolonged period of pressure. However, one positive week would still be insufficient to confirm a sustained change in the Mexican currency's trend.
Banxico's decision remains firmly in focus. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, from 6.50% to 6.25%, in a split vote, with three members in favor and two against. It also indicated that it expects to maintain the new level for an extended period, guidance that suggests a pause following the adjustment and will be relevant to market expectations.
The rate cut changes the relative appeal of peso-denominated instruments. When the gap between Mexican and U.S. interest rates narrows, investors receive less compensation for holding positions in the Mexican currency. This can affect carry trades, whose profitability depends on both investment returns and exchange rate stability.
The peso's recovery also comes as the dollar strengthens. According to the session's figures, the U.S. Dollar Index rose about 0.62% to 102.17 points. The simultaneous strengthening of both currencies suggests the peso's performance reflects a mix of domestic and external factors, rather than the broader direction of the U.S. currency alone.
The U.S. employment report adds a decisive element to the outlook. Job gains of 165,000 in October beat expectations of 65,000, while the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 4.1%. These figures point to a resilient labor market and ease concerns about an immediate slowdown in the world's largest economy.
Strong employment also influences expectations for the Federal Reserve. According to the probabilities included in the update, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December reaches 73.5%. This estimate reflects market positioning and may change with upcoming inflation, wage, and consumer spending data; it does not represent a decision already made by the central bank.
For Mexico, a solid U.S. labor market has favorable implications, although it does not guarantee an immediate increase in dollar inflows. Resilient consumer spending can sustain demand for Mexican products, while better employment conditions can support the earnings of workers who send remittances. These channels provide an economic counterweight to the financial pressure arising from a narrower interest rate differential.
In the coming sessions, attention will focus on the peso's ability to sustain its recovery, new inflation data, and signals from both central banks. The 18.60-peso-per-dollar level serves as an immediate reference for the session, but whether it holds will depend on evolving monetary policy expectations and risk appetite. Volatility may persist as investors adjust their positions.
In conclusion, the Mexican peso finds support in the resilience of the U.S. economy and looks to end the week with gains after a prolonged period of losses. However, Banxico's rate cut and the possibility of a Fed rate increase continue to weigh on its financial appeal. A sustained recovery will depend on the balance between Mexico's external inflows, the interest rate differential, and investor confidence.
If these levels hold through the close, the peso would post a weekly gain of approximately 0.86%, ending eight consecutive weeks of losses. This outcome would provide some relief after a prolonged period of pressure. However, one positive week would still be insufficient to confirm a sustained change in the Mexican currency's trend.
Banxico's decision remains firmly in focus. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, from 6.50% to 6.25%, in a split vote, with three members in favor and two against. It also indicated that it expects to maintain the new level for an extended period, guidance that suggests a pause following the adjustment and will be relevant to market expectations.
The rate cut changes the relative appeal of peso-denominated instruments. When the gap between Mexican and U.S. interest rates narrows, investors receive less compensation for holding positions in the Mexican currency. This can affect carry trades, whose profitability depends on both investment returns and exchange rate stability.
The peso's recovery also comes as the dollar strengthens. According to the session's figures, the U.S. Dollar Index rose about 0.62% to 102.17 points. The simultaneous strengthening of both currencies suggests the peso's performance reflects a mix of domestic and external factors, rather than the broader direction of the U.S. currency alone.
The U.S. employment report adds a decisive element to the outlook. Job gains of 165,000 in October beat expectations of 65,000, while the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 4.1%. These figures point to a resilient labor market and ease concerns about an immediate slowdown in the world's largest economy.
Strong employment also influences expectations for the Federal Reserve. According to the probabilities included in the update, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December reaches 73.5%. This estimate reflects market positioning and may change with upcoming inflation, wage, and consumer spending data; it does not represent a decision already made by the central bank.
For Mexico, a solid U.S. labor market has favorable implications, although it does not guarantee an immediate increase in dollar inflows. Resilient consumer spending can sustain demand for Mexican products, while better employment conditions can support the earnings of workers who send remittances. These channels provide an economic counterweight to the financial pressure arising from a narrower interest rate differential.
In the coming sessions, attention will focus on the peso's ability to sustain its recovery, new inflation data, and signals from both central banks. The 18.60-peso-per-dollar level serves as an immediate reference for the session, but whether it holds will depend on evolving monetary policy expectations and risk appetite. Volatility may persist as investors adjust their positions.
In conclusion, the Mexican peso finds support in the resilience of the U.S. economy and looks to end the week with gains after a prolonged period of losses. However, Banxico's rate cut and the possibility of a Fed rate increase continue to weigh on its financial appeal. A sustained recovery will depend on the balance between Mexico's external inflows, the interest rate differential, and investor confidence.
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