Dubai Municipality opens registration for fifth season of Souk Al Freej, inviting entrepreneurs and productive families to participate
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 November 2026: Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the fifth season of Souk Al Freej, its annual community initiative that supports local entrepreneurs, small business owners and productive families by providing free stalls to showcase and sell their products directly to the public. The market will take place across three public parks during Dubai's winter season, combining opportunities for local businesses with recreational, cultural and community activities for residents and visitors.
The fifth season will begin at Nad Al Sheba Rose Garden from 11 to 20 December 2026, before moving to Al Barsha Pond Park from 25 December 2026 to 3 January 2027 and concluding at Al Warqa Park from 8 to 17 January 2027. The market will welcome visitors daily from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm, bringing its activities and experiences to different neighbourhoods and expanding opportunities for community participation.
This year's market will feature 50 stalls, including 10 dedicated to supporting activities such as food and beverage kiosks. Participating entrepreneurs and productive families will have opportunities to showcase a diverse range of locally made products, including homemade food, handicrafts, fashion and sustainable products, while engaging directly with customers and reaching new audiences.
Souk Al Freej forms part of Dubai Municipality's continued efforts to expand the role of public parks as community destinations that offer experiences beyond traditional recreation. By bringing shopping, entertainment and cultural activities into neighbourhood parks, the initiative encourages greater use of public spaces during the winter season while creating opportunities for social interaction and community engagement.
The market also provides an accessible platform for Emirati entrepreneurs and productive families to introduce their products to consumers, develop their businesses and explore new market opportunities. Through dedicated stalls and an organised retail environment, participants can gain practical experience, build customer relationships and strengthen the visibility of locally made products.
New entertainment and cultural experiences
The fifth season introduces additional attractions designed to broaden the market's appeal among families, children and young people.
Among the highlights is the Asian Village Experience, a themed cultural area featuring Asian-inspired designs, food offerings and cultural activities. The market will also introduce a dedicated Gen Z zone, free-play areas for children, and creative and interactive workshops catering to different interests and age groups.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy a zipline experience, alongside an interactive treasure hunt that encourages participants to explore the market and engage with participating entrepreneurs and businesses through challenges and competitions.
These additions aim to create a more varied visitor experience while strengthening Souk Al Freej's role as a seasonal destination that combines opportunities for local businesses with family recreation and community activities.
Supporting local businesses and community engagement
Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Souk Al Freej has developed into an important community platform that supports local entrepreneurs and productive families while expanding the range of experiences available across Dubai's public parks. Through this initiative, we provide small businesses with opportunities to showcase their products, engage directly with consumers and reach new customers in an accessible, organised environment. This supports their development while encouraging greater awareness and appreciation of locally made products.
“Our approach is to continue strengthening the role of public parks as destinations that bring communities together and respond to the interests of different age groups. The fifth season introduces new cultural and recreational experiences alongside opportunities for entrepreneurs, creating more reasons for residents and visitors to enjoy these spaces during the winter months. Through initiatives such as Souk Al Freej, we aim to enhance the vibrancy of Dubai's neighbourhoods and contribute to quality of life and community wellbeing.”
Dubai Municipality invites local entrepreneurs, small business owners and productive families to register for the fifth season of Souk Al Freej through the following link:
The new season builds on the success of the fourth edition, which attracted 308,842 visitors, reflecting the market's growing popularity as a community destination and its contribution to expanding opportunities for local businesses.
Through the continued development of Souk Al Freej, Dubai Municipality aims to support entrepreneurship, strengthen community connections and enhance the experiences offered across its public parks, contributing to Dubai's position as a more attractive and liveable city.
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The fifth season will begin at Nad Al Sheba Rose Garden from 11 to 20 December 2026, before moving to Al Barsha Pond Park from 25 December 2026 to 3 January 2027 and concluding at Al Warqa Park from 8 to 17 January 2027. The market will welcome visitors daily from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm, bringing its activities and experiences to different neighbourhoods and expanding opportunities for community participation.
This year's market will feature 50 stalls, including 10 dedicated to supporting activities such as food and beverage kiosks. Participating entrepreneurs and productive families will have opportunities to showcase a diverse range of locally made products, including homemade food, handicrafts, fashion and sustainable products, while engaging directly with customers and reaching new audiences.
Souk Al Freej forms part of Dubai Municipality's continued efforts to expand the role of public parks as community destinations that offer experiences beyond traditional recreation. By bringing shopping, entertainment and cultural activities into neighbourhood parks, the initiative encourages greater use of public spaces during the winter season while creating opportunities for social interaction and community engagement.
The market also provides an accessible platform for Emirati entrepreneurs and productive families to introduce their products to consumers, develop their businesses and explore new market opportunities. Through dedicated stalls and an organised retail environment, participants can gain practical experience, build customer relationships and strengthen the visibility of locally made products.
New entertainment and cultural experiences
The fifth season introduces additional attractions designed to broaden the market's appeal among families, children and young people.
Among the highlights is the Asian Village Experience, a themed cultural area featuring Asian-inspired designs, food offerings and cultural activities. The market will also introduce a dedicated Gen Z zone, free-play areas for children, and creative and interactive workshops catering to different interests and age groups.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy a zipline experience, alongside an interactive treasure hunt that encourages participants to explore the market and engage with participating entrepreneurs and businesses through challenges and competitions.
These additions aim to create a more varied visitor experience while strengthening Souk Al Freej's role as a seasonal destination that combines opportunities for local businesses with family recreation and community activities.
Supporting local businesses and community engagement
Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Souk Al Freej has developed into an important community platform that supports local entrepreneurs and productive families while expanding the range of experiences available across Dubai's public parks. Through this initiative, we provide small businesses with opportunities to showcase their products, engage directly with consumers and reach new customers in an accessible, organised environment. This supports their development while encouraging greater awareness and appreciation of locally made products.
“Our approach is to continue strengthening the role of public parks as destinations that bring communities together and respond to the interests of different age groups. The fifth season introduces new cultural and recreational experiences alongside opportunities for entrepreneurs, creating more reasons for residents and visitors to enjoy these spaces during the winter months. Through initiatives such as Souk Al Freej, we aim to enhance the vibrancy of Dubai's neighbourhoods and contribute to quality of life and community wellbeing.”
Dubai Municipality invites local entrepreneurs, small business owners and productive families to register for the fifth season of Souk Al Freej through the following link:
The new season builds on the success of the fourth edition, which attracted 308,842 visitors, reflecting the market's growing popularity as a community destination and its contribution to expanding opportunities for local businesses.
Through the continued development of Souk Al Freej, Dubai Municipality aims to support entrepreneurship, strengthen community connections and enhance the experiences offered across its public parks, contributing to Dubai's position as a more attractive and liveable city.
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