House Committee Completes Draft Reply To Throne Speech

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- A Lower House of Parliament committee on Sunday concluded a draft reply to King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne, ahead of submitting it to the MPs for debate and approval under effective constitutional and parliamentary procedures.

The committee, chaired by MP Hussein Amoush, prepared the response to the speech delivered at the inauguration of the third ordinary session of the 20th Parliament.

Talking at the meeting, Amoush said the draft featured members' comments and proposals to reflect the House's priorities for the coming period and the directions outlined in the King's address.

He highlighted the speech's emphasis on protecting the public interest, monitoring government performance, prioritizing citizens' needs, and advancing Jordan's political, economic, and administrative modernization pathways.

//Petra// AO