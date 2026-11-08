Settler Attacks, Israeli Military Raids Injure 4 Palestinians In West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 8 (Petra) - Israeli settlers and military forces injured 4 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

The incidents coincided with new demolition notices near Jerusalem, settler incursions at the Aqsa Mosque, and the overnight detention of 20 Palestinians.

In the northern West Bank, settlers wielding wooden clubs beat up 3 Palestinian men in the Wadi Al Sha'er area between Salfit and Al Lubban Al Sharqiya.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the victims sustained deep wounds to the head, abdomen, and lower back, with one suffering a fractured jaw.

Israeli occupation forces shot a Palestinian man in the foot during a dawn raid in Qalqilya, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. Forces entered the city's Kafr Saba neighborhood, launching sound bombs and raiding residential buildings. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Further south in the West Bank, Israeli authorities issued stop-work and demolition orders for four residential and agricultural structures in the Abu Nuwar Bedouin community near Jerusalem. The orders follow recent moves to block the sole access road serving the encampment and neighboring areas.

In East Jerusalem, dozens of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque under police escort. Palestinian authorities reported that Israeli troops restricted access for Muslim worshipers, establishing checkpoints throughout the Old City.

The Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs noted that 26 similar incursions occurred during October alone.

Concurrently, Israeli authorities maintained a total ban on the Muslim call to prayer at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron for the 130th consecutive day, alongside continuous structural alterations within the site.

Across the region, a sweeping overnight raid led to the arrest of 20 Palestinians, including former detainees. The Palestinian Prisoners' Society reported that troops searched dozens of homes and subjected residents to field interrogations before taking the detainees into custody.

//Petra// HA