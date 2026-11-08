JFDA Seizes Unapproved Contact Lens Solution Quantities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 8 (Petra) – The specialized inspection and oversight teams of Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) have seized a quantity of the unapproved medical product, "Fresh Dream Eye Hyaluronic Acid," which is a contact lens solution.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the JFDA affirmed its inspection teams confiscated the product and initiated legal action against the violating entities, in accordance with applicable legislation, to ensure the protection of public health and safety.

The JFDA urged citizens to avoid purchasing or using this product, adding that its inspection campaigns will continue nationwide to verify compliance with the established requirements and standards for the distribution of medical supplies.

This effort is part of the JFDA's regulatory role in ensuring safety, quality, and efficacy of available medical products on the local market, which would guarantee that consumers receive "safe, high-quality, and effective" medical supplies.

As a precautionary measure, the JFDA advises citizens to verify that any medical product is approved or registered with the administration before use to safeguard their health and safety.

The public is encouraged to contact the JFDA via its official complaints platform on WhatsApp (0795632000) or through the toll-free complaints hotline (117114) to report any concerns, inquiries, or grievances.

//Petra//AG