Breaking News: Minimum Sentences For Terrorism-Related Offenses Under The Prevention Of Terrorism Act Are Set To Double From 5 To 10 Years And To 15 Years In Certain Cases, With The Maximum Penalty Extending To The Death Sentence. (Petra)
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
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