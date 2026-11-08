Family Dispute Suspected As Woman Arrested In Young Girl's Murder

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Khazana Police have solved the case of a missing young girl who was murdered, recovering her body and arresting a woman allegedly involved in the killing within 24 hours.

According to police, a missing person report was filed at Khazana Police Station on November 6, 2026, by Bilaluddin, son of Ikramuddin, the girl's uncle. The missing child, identified as Halima, daughter of Inamullah, was approximately six to seven years old and belonged to Khan Baba Garhi.

Taking notice of the seriousness of the incident, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad directed police to immediately recover the girl and identify those involved in the incident.

Following the directives, special teams were formed under the supervision of SP Rural Division Sabir Gul Khan. The teams included DSP Khazana Circle Ehsanullah Marwat, SHO Khazana Police Station Qazi Akmal Khan, and Investigation Officer Imtiaz Khan.

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Police teams investigated various aspects of the case using modern scientific techniques and information gathered through human intelligence. As a result, they traced the missing girl's case within 24 hours and recovered her body.

During the operation, a woman identified as (K), daughter of Nizamuddin and a resident of Khan Baba Garhi, was arrested with the assistance of female police personnel for her alleged involvement in the murder.

According to police, the arrested woman is a cousin of the victim's father. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to strangling the girl by hanging her, citing a domestic dispute and repeated quarrels with the child's mother as the motive behind the murder.

The suspect has been shifted to the Women Police Station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, CCPO Peshawar Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad praised the police team's performance for solving the murder case and arresting the suspect within a short period. He also announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the police personnel involved in the operation.