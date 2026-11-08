Over 7,000 Troops Complete Training Under Updated Programs In Ukraine's 7Th Air Assault Corps
“More than 7,000 service members have completed training under updated programs over the past year. The training process covered basic general military and specialized training, as well as the improvement of professional skills among service members who already have combat experience,” the department said.
According to the department, areas further developed included countering unmanned aerial vehicles, the deployment and operation of unmanned systems, tactical medicine, and firearms and engineering training.
“Particular attention was paid to training small tactical groups, practicing coordination among service members, unit command, and decision-making in complex and rapidly changing combat situations,” the department added.Read also: Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps identifies its most in-demand military specialties
The department emphasized that developing the NCO corps remains an important priority. In particular, training programs for non-commissioned officers are being improved, with a focus on leadership, personnel management, tactical competence, and responsibility for subordinates.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine is marking Air Assault Forces Day today, November 8.
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