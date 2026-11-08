Ukraine's 7Th Air Assault Corps Reports 20,000 Russian Casualties In One Year On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Air Assault Corps' Communications Department provided this information on the occasion of Air Assault Forces Day.

“The Corps' units killed or wounded more than 20,000 Russian troops in the Pokrovsk sector of the front in 2026. Currently, brigades and regiments under the 7th Air Assault Corps' operational command continue to eliminate the enemy in the Huliaipole sector,” the department said.

Asked what specific indicators and achievements best demonstrate the 7th Corps' development over the past year, the department said the key focus had been on further introducing and scaling up modern technologies that are delivering results on the battlefield.

“Units within the Corps and those under its operational command regularly deploy Middlestrike-class drones, which strike enemy command posts, troop concentration areas, and storage sites for equipment and ammunition,” the department stressed.

It emphasized that unmanned systems crews had expanded their use of artificial intelligence components, improving the performance of drones and ground robotic systems. This technology enables unmanned aerial vehicles to independently identify targets, lock onto and track them, and strike them during the final stage of flight without operator involvement.

“The 147th Artillery Brigade within the 7th Corps has effectively integrated an unmanned aerial vehicle component, which works alongside artillery as a unified reconnaissance-and-strike system,” the department added.

Over 7,000 troops complete training under updated programs in Ukraine's 7th AirCorps

The department also said that the 7th Air Assault Corps was the first within Ukraine's Defense Forces to begin testing exoskeletons at combat positions and in logistics operations. In addition, the Military-Civil Cooperation Center introduced a veteran support specialist position, while a network of military-civilian spaces called Maroon Hub began operating with the Corps' support.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine is marking Air Assault Forces Day today, November 8.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine