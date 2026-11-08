Defence Forces Strike Four Enemy Drone Command Posts In Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“The past day proved unsuccessful for Russian UAV operators. Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces struck four enemy drone command posts in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donetsk regions, as well as in Russia itself. The most valuable target was in Berdiansk. There, a temporary deployment site and a UAV command post belonging to a unit of the Rubicon group were hit. It is one of Russia's most combat-capable drone centres, which also terrorises civilians in frontline settlements,” the statement said.

Russian forces making attempts to advance towards Radkivka in Kupiansk sector – Trehubov

Enemy losses are still being assessed, but the impact is already tangible: every command post put out of action means fewer Russian drones operating over Ukrainian positions and roads.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces have also been left without their“control consoles” near Oleshky in the Kherson region and near Bilytske in the Donetsk region, where Ukraine's Defence Forces struck Russian army drone command posts.

In addition, a UAV command post was hit in the Aleksandrovsky area of Russia's Bryansk region.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army lost 16,130 personnel during the first week of November - its highest weekly loss figure since the start of the full-scale invasion.