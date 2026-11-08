Three Oil Tankers Strike Mines, Catch Fire In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TEHRAN, Nov 8 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Three oil tankers have struck mines and caught fire while travelling along a route restricted by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Sunday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“From early morning today until now, three oil tankers violating the restrictions have struck mines and caught fire while using an unauthorised route in the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement read.

On Feb 28, the United States (US) and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran.

Despite a lull in the fighting, the conflict remains unresolved, with the risk of hostilities resuming.

The escalation has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global supplies of crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

As a result, fuel prices have risen in many countries.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI