stc Launches Private Universities Challenge for Electronic Waste Recycling in support of environmental sustainability
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 8 November 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a leader in enabling digital transformation and providing innovative services and platforms to customers in Kuwait, announced its sponsorship and participation in the “University Challenge for Electronics Recycling” initiative launched by ECO, the environmental incubator for renewable energy, and in collaboration with the Environment Public Authority. In support of environmental sustainability and youth empowerment, stc will contribute through an informative and educational workshop designed for students. The contribution forms part of stc’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework, connecting the Company’s sustainability work with learning opportunities in the community.
The e-waste recycling challenge will take place across six private universities and colleges in Kuwait. The competing institutions are Arab Open University (AOU), Kuwait Technical College (K-Tech), Canadian College of Kuwait (CCK), Box Hill College Kuwait, Australian University (AU), and Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST).
The initiative was officially announced during a ceremony held at the Environment Public Authority theatre, attended by representatives from the EPA, Eco Environmental Incubator for Renewable Energy and several private universities.
The first workshop was held at Kuwait Technical College (K-Tech) under the patronage and in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of Al Ahmadi. His participation highlighted the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors and educational institutions in supporting environmental initiatives and strengthening a culture of sustainability among young people.
The workshop featured the participation of a number of stc employees, who delivered awareness content and introduced students to the Company’s sustainability efforts and initiatives. stc also engaged with students through incentive gifts designed to encourage participation and promote positive environmental practices
Workshops and campus activities will givie students opportunities to learn about sustainability and responsible e-waste recycling. Each participating institution will host a workshop, complemented by interactive activities at the initiative’s designated booths. These activities will encourage university communities to make responsible choices about electronic waste, with the aim of reducing its environmental impact.
stc’s contribution will include a dedicated workshop that gives students an insight into the Company’s approach to sustainability and its key initiatives. The session will draw on its sustainability report to explore the Company’s achievements and goals, as well as the sustainable practices it is actively involved in. stc employees will help present the workshop and share their knowledge and experience, connecting the Company’s sustainability work with learning opportunities for students.
Alongside the learning activities, dedicated e-waste collection bins will be made available at the participating institutions so students and university communities can contribute directly to the challenge. Collected waste will be sorted, processed and recycled appropriately. The collection effort will give students a way to put the initiative’s environmental messages into practice and encourage responsible habits that can extend beyond campus.
In line with its commitment to youth empowerment and active participation, stc is also providing university students with the opportunity to join its Youth Ambassadors Program. The program seeks to attract ambitious young people to serve as stc ambassadors within their universities, participate in the Company’s events and activities, represent its brand and engage with fellow students.
Participants can gain practical experience while benefiting from a performance-based financial rewards system linked to the number of lines they contribute to activating, in accordance with the program’s approved terms and conditions. The program also provides practical opportunities to develop communication, marketing and customer engagement skills, while helping students build professional networks and strengthen their readiness for future careers.
The cooperation between the participating institutions and environmental organizations, alongside the private sector, supports national sustainability efforts by giving the younger generation practical opportunities to take part. An environmental report will be prepared at the close of the challenge and the top three participating institutions who collected the most e-waste will be recognized for winning the challenge in the closing ceremony.
In a statement, stc said the challenge would give students an opportunity to contribute to environmental efforts within their own university communities. They would also gain a better understanding of sustainable practices that could help reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste. The Company explained that combining workshops with e-waste collection would help students connect what they learned with actions they could take themselves. It emphasized that this approach supports its established Sustainability Program, encouraging environmental responsibility and making sustainable practices part of everyday behavior.
The Company added that involving its employees in the workshop would allow it to share experience from its own sustainability work with students. Partnering with educational institutions and environmental organizations also helps spread knowledge and impact in the community in line with Kuwait’s sustainability practices. stc added that this contribution supported its efforts to empower the younger generation and strengthen a culture of sustainability across Kuwait.
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The e-waste recycling challenge will take place across six private universities and colleges in Kuwait. The competing institutions are Arab Open University (AOU), Kuwait Technical College (K-Tech), Canadian College of Kuwait (CCK), Box Hill College Kuwait, Australian University (AU), and Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST).
The initiative was officially announced during a ceremony held at the Environment Public Authority theatre, attended by representatives from the EPA, Eco Environmental Incubator for Renewable Energy and several private universities.
The first workshop was held at Kuwait Technical College (K-Tech) under the patronage and in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of Al Ahmadi. His participation highlighted the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors and educational institutions in supporting environmental initiatives and strengthening a culture of sustainability among young people.
The workshop featured the participation of a number of stc employees, who delivered awareness content and introduced students to the Company’s sustainability efforts and initiatives. stc also engaged with students through incentive gifts designed to encourage participation and promote positive environmental practices
Workshops and campus activities will givie students opportunities to learn about sustainability and responsible e-waste recycling. Each participating institution will host a workshop, complemented by interactive activities at the initiative’s designated booths. These activities will encourage university communities to make responsible choices about electronic waste, with the aim of reducing its environmental impact.
stc’s contribution will include a dedicated workshop that gives students an insight into the Company’s approach to sustainability and its key initiatives. The session will draw on its sustainability report to explore the Company’s achievements and goals, as well as the sustainable practices it is actively involved in. stc employees will help present the workshop and share their knowledge and experience, connecting the Company’s sustainability work with learning opportunities for students.
Alongside the learning activities, dedicated e-waste collection bins will be made available at the participating institutions so students and university communities can contribute directly to the challenge. Collected waste will be sorted, processed and recycled appropriately. The collection effort will give students a way to put the initiative’s environmental messages into practice and encourage responsible habits that can extend beyond campus.
In line with its commitment to youth empowerment and active participation, stc is also providing university students with the opportunity to join its Youth Ambassadors Program. The program seeks to attract ambitious young people to serve as stc ambassadors within their universities, participate in the Company’s events and activities, represent its brand and engage with fellow students.
Participants can gain practical experience while benefiting from a performance-based financial rewards system linked to the number of lines they contribute to activating, in accordance with the program’s approved terms and conditions. The program also provides practical opportunities to develop communication, marketing and customer engagement skills, while helping students build professional networks and strengthen their readiness for future careers.
The cooperation between the participating institutions and environmental organizations, alongside the private sector, supports national sustainability efforts by giving the younger generation practical opportunities to take part. An environmental report will be prepared at the close of the challenge and the top three participating institutions who collected the most e-waste will be recognized for winning the challenge in the closing ceremony.
In a statement, stc said the challenge would give students an opportunity to contribute to environmental efforts within their own university communities. They would also gain a better understanding of sustainable practices that could help reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste. The Company explained that combining workshops with e-waste collection would help students connect what they learned with actions they could take themselves. It emphasized that this approach supports its established Sustainability Program, encouraging environmental responsibility and making sustainable practices part of everyday behavior.
The Company added that involving its employees in the workshop would allow it to share experience from its own sustainability work with students. Partnering with educational institutions and environmental organizations also helps spread knowledge and impact in the community in line with Kuwait’s sustainability practices. stc added that this contribution supported its efforts to empower the younger generation and strengthen a culture of sustainability across Kuwait.
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