LINC EQUITY ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 10, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Lincoln between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ("Lincoln” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LINC) and reminds investors of the November 10, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 10, 2026, before the market opened, Lincoln reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026, disclosing that student starts increased by only 1% year over year despite enrollment growing 9%,"as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class," and that "during the quarter, we observed changes in the student decision-making process that affected conversion from enrollment to start." On this news, Lincoln's stock price fell $10.22, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 per share on August 10, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Lincoln's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Lincoln class action, go to /LINC call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Lincoln Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Lincoln securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and certain of its officers and directors made materially misleading statements and/or statements that lacked a reasonable basis during the Class Period from May 11, 2026 through August 9, 2026. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting enrolled students into actual student starts, and that the Company was allegedly experiencing a significant and undisclosed decline in that conversion rate. On August 10, 2026, before the market opened, Lincoln reported second-quarter 2026 earnings disclosing that student starts increased by only 1% year over year despite enrollment growing 9%, attributing the shortfall to fewer enrolled students than expected attending the first day of class and to observed changes in student decision-making that affected conversion from enrollment to start. Following this disclosure, Lincoln's stock price allegedly fell $10.22 per share, or approximately 24.93%, to close at $30.77 on unusually heavy trading volume, which the lawsuit alleges reflects losses caused by the prior misstatements.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) on the open market between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026, inclusive, may potentially be eligible to participate in this lawsuit as class members. Eligibility is not limited to investors who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any investor who purchased Lincoln stock during the Class Period and suffered a loss may be entitled to share in any recovery that may be obtained. Investors are encouraged to review their brokerage records to determine whether their purchases fall within the Class Period. Because class membership and potential eligibility to recover do not depend on taking an active role in the litigation, affected investors may participate without filing any individual motion.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who serves as the representative party on behalf of all class members in a securities class action, working closely with counsel to direct the litigation in the interests of the class as a whole. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any class member who wishes to be considered for appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion with the court no later than November 10, 2026. The court typically appoints as lead plaintiff the movant who demonstrates the largest financial interest in the relief sought and who otherwise satisfies the requirements of Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Importantly, investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in order to be eligible to share in any recovery that may result from the lawsuit; the vast majority of class members participate without serving in that role.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Lincoln securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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