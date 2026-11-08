Andhra Pradesh SEC Lifts Model Code Of Conduct In Urban Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has lifted the Model Code of Conduct in the state's urban areas.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha issued an order to this effect on Sunday.

This follows the completion of the poll process for Municipal Corporations and Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats across the State.

Though counting of votes polled in Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) has been completed, the Model Code of Conduct in rural areas will continue as elections to Gram Panchayats are yet to be held.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in urban and Rural areas across the state on October 14.

The SEC issued the election notification for elections to 13 Municipal Corporations, 87 Municipalities, and Nagar Panchayats. As per the notification, polling was scheduled for October 28, and vote counting for October 30. 30.10.2026.

Following the Supreme Court order, the SEC rescheduled the Urban Local Body elections. Polling was postponed to November 1, and vote counting was rescheduled to November 3.

The SEC said the counting of votes and declaration of results were completed on November 3 in 100 ULBs, except Chirala Municipality, for which the counting was postponed to November 6 due to Cyclone 'Murasu' and was completed accordingly.

As the direct election process for the office of Mayor / Chairperson and Ward Members has been completed in all respects of the 100 Urban Local Bodies, the SEC lifted the Model Code of Conduct in the Urban areas of the entire State.

It said that although the counting of votes and declaration of results have been completed for MPTCs and ZPTCs on November 7, the Gram Panchayat election process has not been completed. Hence, the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct will continue in Rural areas across the state.