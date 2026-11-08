Mumbai: 700 Gm Premature Baby Gets New Life After Five-Month Battle

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) In a remarkable achievement in the neo-natal care segment, a government-run hospital gave a new lease of life to a premature baby, after a five-month long battle.

At the time of birth, the baby boy weighed only 700 grams.

Given the infant's fragile condition, he was admitted in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Mumbai's KEM hospital.

The hospital-cum-medical college, operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – the civic body of Greater Mumbai, nursed the 700 grams infant for five months and discharged him on Sunday after he weighed 3.3 kg.

"After spending five months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), he went home weighing 3.3 kg and on full breastfeeds, the hospital said in a statement.

The neo-natal care, giving a new life to the newborn, was done under the supervision of Anitha Haribalakrishna, Head of the Department of Neonatology, which managed a prolonged and challenging course requiring intensive care and respiratory support.

"The baby battled several life-threatening complications, which were gradually overcome through continuous monitoring, multidisciplinary care and dedicated medical and nursing support," the doctor said.

"This successful discharge showcases the quality of specialised neonatal care available at KEM Hospital. It reflects the combined strength of its NICU facilities, clinical expertise, coordinated teamwork and sustained bedside care in treating some of the most vulnerable newborns," the hospital said.

Notably, this is not the first benchmark and trailblazing development in neo-natal care success.

In March this year, the pediatric doctors of a government and medical college and hospital in Nagpur saved the life of another 700 gm baby, who took birth prematurely at just 26 weeks.

After 100 days of intense care at the NICU and round the clock monitoring, the doctors managed to save the infant and discharged him in stable condition, after he weighed 1.88 kg.

According to the doctors, the premature baby had developed severe respiratory distress and was also treated for congenital heart-related complications.

With 24x7 care, the baby grew up in weight and health, reflecting the dedicated efforts of doctors and also the strength of public healthcare system.