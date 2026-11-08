Pappu Yadav Lashes Out At Lalan Singh Over Aadhaar Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) Parliamentarian Pappu Yadav on Sunday took potshots at Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Lalan Singh, condemning the minister's statement on using the Aadhaar card to access public welfare schemes.

Pappu Yadav said the Aadhaar card is a document linked to the lives of the country's 1.4 billion people, and causing any hardship to the public will prove detrimental to democracy.

Pappu Yadav's criticism came on the back of much-talked-about statements by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, in which he reportedly said that payments to beneficiaries based on their Aadhaar numbers will soon be replaced by a system that processes payments using their biometrics and voter ID (EPIC) numbers.

Responding to remarks, the Independent MP said, "What do these people take the public for? Have they taken the people for granted? You issued Aadhaar cards, and now you say whatever you please.”

“The Aadhaar card is perfectly authentic, then why are you demanding ten different certificates? This is wrong. Such statements are not healthy for democracy. You are causing distress to the public; it is your own failure,” he added.

Rejecting allegations of foreign resources and entities propping up India's Opposition for manufactured stir, he said,“If the Congress party is receiving foreign funding, why are you just sitting there? Why haven't you arrested them? Why aren't you taking legal action? Come out and state openly that there is foreign funding involved.”

He further accused the government of spreading lies about Rs 5 lakh funding to Rahul Gandhi's public rallies daily. He claimed that such tactics are being cleverly deployed to mislead and misguide the Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, who are already outraged over the government's mishandling of affairs and its“ties” with the crony capitalists.