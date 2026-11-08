Trinidad And Malaysian Pms Extend Warm Diwali Greetings To Citizens

Trinidad and Tobago PM Issues Diwali Guidance

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim extended warm Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival, highlighting the importance of responsible celebrations, cultural diversity, harmony and unity.

In her Diwali message posted on X, Persad-Bissessar urged citizens to celebrate responsibly while adhering to the provisions of the Summary Offences (Amendment) Act, 2025, which regulates the use of fireworks. "As we celebrate the beautiful festival of Divali, I wish to remind all citizens of the provisions of the Summary Offences (Amendment) Act, 2025, concerning the use of fireworks," the Prime Minister said.

Fireworks Regulations and Safety

Highlighting the provisions of the legislation, she stated that fireworks could be discharged on public holidays only between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM without requiring a permit. She further reminded citizens that the legislation prohibits the discharge of fireworks within half a mile of hospitals, airports, zoos, registered animal shelters, farms where animals are reared, forest reserves and national parks.

Calling for consideration towards others during the festivities, Persad-Bissessar urged people to remain mindful of the elderly, children, neighbours and animals who could be distressed by loud explosions. "I encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly, respecting our neighbours, elderly citizens, young children and animals who may be distressed by loud explosions," she said. Emphasising the importance of safety and peaceful celebrations, she added, "Let us enjoy the beauty and joy of Divali while ensuring the safety, peace and comfort of those around us."

Concluding her message, the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister extended her wishes to people celebrating the festival, saying, "Shubh Divali to all! May Mother Lakshmi bless every home with peace, happiness and prosperity."

Malaysian PM Emphasizes Multicultural Harmony

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also extended Deepavali greetings, highlighting the country's cultural diversity and the importance of preserving harmony and stability. In a post on X, Anwar shared details of his participation in Diwali celebrations with members of the Indian community in Malaysia.

"Visited the family home of Minister of Human Resources YB Ramanan Ramakrishnan, then attended the MIC and MiED's 2026 Deepavali Open House to join friends from the Indian community. MIC President Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran was also present," Anwar said. Underscoring the importance of multiculturalism in Malaysia, he said, "This cultural diversity is what makes us unique in Malaysia, and we must celebrate, preserve and protect it."

The Malaysian Prime Minister further emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens in maintaining peace and stability in the country. "It is certainly our responsibility as citizens to uphold harmony and stability in this beloved country. Happy Deepavali!" he added.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities across the world. The occasion is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural festivities, symbolising the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. (ANI)

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