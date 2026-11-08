Celebrate Diwali with Light, Art and Family Experiences at Louvre Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Four Agency) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 06 November 2026 – This Diwali, Louvre Abu Dhabi invites visitors to celebrate the festival of light through a special programme of art, discovery and creativity from 6–8 November.
Visitors can join the Prism of Light guided tour, The tour explores light as a symbol of spiritual illumination and knowledge, as well as its role in scientific discovery, artistic experimentation and perception. The journey concludes beneath the museum’s iconic dome, where visitors can experience its spectacular “Rain of Light.”
Families can also enjoy a dedicated weekend workshop on 7 and 8 November, inviting children and their families to create their own tree of light inspired by the museum’s collection.
More information:
Prism of Light Guided Tour
6–8 November | 4:30 PM
AED 50 per person / AED 600 per group
Booking: Call +971 600 565 566 or visit the Information Desk.
Visitors can join the Prism of Light guided tour, The tour explores light as a symbol of spiritual illumination and knowledge, as well as its role in scientific discovery, artistic experimentation and perception. The journey concludes beneath the museum’s iconic dome, where visitors can experience its spectacular “Rain of Light.”
Families can also enjoy a dedicated weekend workshop on 7 and 8 November, inviting children and their families to create their own tree of light inspired by the museum’s collection.
More information:
Prism of Light Guided Tour
6–8 November | 4:30 PM
AED 50 per person / AED 600 per group
Booking: Call +971 600 565 566 or visit the Information Desk.
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