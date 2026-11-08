Palestinian Flag Replaces German Banner Outside Parliament During Protest
(MENAFN) Activists raised a Palestinian flag on a flagpole outside Germany's parliament on Sunday, replacing the country's national banner in a demonstration against Berlin's support for Israel and what protesters described as its failure to address alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.
The group Peacefully Against Genocide said the protest was organized to express solidarity with Palestinians and draw attention to what it considers the German government's failure to respond to serious human rights violations and genocide targeting the Palestinian population.
Aaron, a member of the group, said in a press release that governments around the world fail to represent their citizens when they remain silent about genocide in Palestine, allow it to continue or provide support for it. “No matter where in the world a genocide is committed, it affects us all,” he added. “We must not shirk our responsibility to stop crimes against humanity.”
He explained that the demonstration was also intended to address German society and challenge the meaning of the country's commitment to preventing atrocities from happening again. “What does international law mean if governments do not abide by it? What are human rights worth if they do not apply to everyone?” he asked. “When a living hell becomes reality, we as civil society must embrace our responsibility and take a stand for freedom and for the lives of all,” he added.
Meanwhile, Berlin police confirmed that three people were detained at the location in connection with the incident. Authorities also opened an investigation over suspected offenses involving insults against the state and its official symbols.
The activist organization announced plans to stage additional demonstrations in the following days to oppose Germany's approach toward Israel and its continued military supplies to the country. Its demands include urging arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to suspend all weapons deliveries to Israel and close its facility in Berlin.
The group Peacefully Against Genocide said the protest was organized to express solidarity with Palestinians and draw attention to what it considers the German government's failure to respond to serious human rights violations and genocide targeting the Palestinian population.
Aaron, a member of the group, said in a press release that governments around the world fail to represent their citizens when they remain silent about genocide in Palestine, allow it to continue or provide support for it. “No matter where in the world a genocide is committed, it affects us all,” he added. “We must not shirk our responsibility to stop crimes against humanity.”
He explained that the demonstration was also intended to address German society and challenge the meaning of the country's commitment to preventing atrocities from happening again. “What does international law mean if governments do not abide by it? What are human rights worth if they do not apply to everyone?” he asked. “When a living hell becomes reality, we as civil society must embrace our responsibility and take a stand for freedom and for the lives of all,” he added.
Meanwhile, Berlin police confirmed that three people were detained at the location in connection with the incident. Authorities also opened an investigation over suspected offenses involving insults against the state and its official symbols.
The activist organization announced plans to stage additional demonstrations in the following days to oppose Germany's approach toward Israel and its continued military supplies to the country. Its demands include urging arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to suspend all weapons deliveries to Israel and close its facility in Berlin.
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