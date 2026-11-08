Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal's Temple Wearable Faces Fresh Criticism Over Scientific Claims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The controversy surrounding Deepinder Goyal's health-tech wearable Temple has intensified after hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, questioned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's public support for the device and urged him to disclose his financial interests in the startup.

Reacting to Allahbadia's post on social media platform X, The Liver Doc highlighted the importance of transparency, writing, "Hello Ranveer, it is also prudent and ethical to disclose your interests."

"Hello Ranveer, it is also prudent and ethical to disclose your interests. Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) is an angel investor in Temple, the health-tech and AI wearable startup founded by Deepinder Goyal," he stated. "While the exact decimal percentage of Ranveer Allahbadia's personal equity is not publicly specified in regulatory breakdowns, he participated in Temple's landmark $54 million seed funding round as a prominent angel investor," he added.

The comments came after Allahbadia, widely recognised by his online identity BeerBiceps, defended Goyal's venture amid growing questions about the scientific credibility of Temple.

However, Allahbadia's involvement in the company is not limited to publicly backing the product. He is also an angel investor in the startup, although details of his exact shareholding have not been made public.

According to a shareholding breakdown reported by Inc42 Media, Goyal owns a 28.59 per cent stake in Temple, making him the largest shareholder.

Among the institutional investors, Steadview Capital holds 5.28 per cent, followed by Peak XV Partners with 3.17 per cent, Dharana Fund with 2.9 per cent and QLT Technology with 2.11 per cent.

The company's shareholder list also includes several well-known names from India's startup and business ecosystem, such as Akshant Goyal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Varun Alagh, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Kunal Shah and Raj Shamani. Employee stock ownership plans account for 10 per cent of the company's equity, while other shareholders collectively hold 38.06 per cent.

Defending the wearable, Allahbadia argued that critics should not label the technology unscientific without having sufficient information about its underlying research and development.

In a post on X, he said that there was not enough evidence available to dismiss Goyal's project at this stage.