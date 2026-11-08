Krakow Shooter's Parents And Sister Found Dead, Police Confirm

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WARSAW, Nov 8 (NNN-dpa) -- The three people found dead at the home of the gunman who opened fire in Krakow's main square on Saturday were his parents and sister, Polish radio station RMF FM reported on Sunday, citing police spokesman Andrzej Fijolek, according to German Press Agency (dpa).

The bodies were discovered during a police operation at the 24-year-old gunman's home in the town of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, about a two-hour drive north-east of Krakow, on Saturday evening.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk had earlier said they were believed to be members of the gunman's immediate family.

The man drove his car into Krakow's busy market square on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately at passers-by.

According to official figures, six people were killed and 16 injured, several of them seriously or critically.

His motive remained unclear, but Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said on Saturday that initial findings suggested the suspect held "very radical views".

President Karol Nawrocki declared two days of national mourning on Sunday and Monday.

One of the fatalities was a British citizen, the PAP news agency reported, citing a police spokesman.

It added that five of the injured were nationals of Germany, Britain, Portugal, Russia and Austria.

Two police officers and the perpetrator were also among those injured.

Krakow is a popular tourist destination, with its market square and Renaissance buildings among the city's main attractions.

--NNN-dpa