Germany Cannot Supply Ukraine With More Patriot Systems, Pistorius Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this in an interview with publications belonging to the Funke media group, as reported by DW.

The head of Germany's Defense Ministry noted that Berlin had already supplied Kyiv with several Patriot systems and missiles for them, adding that further deliveries would create“gaps in our own defenses that we cannot afford.”

At the same time, Pistorius stressed that other countries had provided Ukraine with significantly less assistance and urged them to increase their weapons deliveries. He added that the issue would be discussed“very seriously” at the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in mid-November.

The German defense minister also expressed skepticism about the talks scheduled for November 10–11 on ending the war in Ukraine, involving representatives of Kyiv, Moscow and Washington. He said developments over the past few months“give little reason for hope” that the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would“quickly lead” to a ceasefire or peace.

Pistorius stressed that any agreement between the United States and Russia reached without Ukraine's participation and at the expense of its interests would be unacceptable to both Kyiv and European countries. He also questioned who would guarantee Ukraine's security and ensure compliance with any peace agreement under such circumstances.

“Nobody can expect Europeans to take this on if they are not even involved in the process itself. Donald Trump understands that too,” Pistorius said.

Lack of political will in US behind delays inmissile supplies to Ukraine – Finnish defense minister

As Ukrinform reported, on November 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Pistorius ways to speed up deliveries of German-made PAC-2 missiles for Patriot systems amid a chronic shortage of interceptors.