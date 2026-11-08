ASEZA, EU Discuss Investment Opportunities, Development Cooperation In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the European Union discussed Sunday ways to expand economic and investment cooperation, advance joint development projects and explore investment opportunities across key sectors in Aqaba.

The discussions took place during a meeting between ASEZA Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment Mohammad Abu Omar and EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas.

Abu Omar described the EU as a strategic partner in supporting economic development and investment, reaffirming ASEZA's commitment to expanding cooperation and building on existing achievements to strengthen Aqaba's position as a regional investment destination.

He said the authority is implementing major development projects to upgrade infrastructure, improve economic competitiveness, attract high-value investments and create jobs.

Abu Omar stressed the importance of continued coordination with EU institutions to monitor joint projects, identify future areas of cooperation and draw on European expertise and resources to support ASEZA's development initiatives.

Chatzisavas reaffirmed the EU's interest in strengthening its partnership with ASEZA in line with shared economic and development priorities. He commended the authority's efforts to attract investment and improve Aqaba's business environment, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination on existing projects and identifying new opportunities for cooperation.

The ambassador also expressed interest in learning more about Aqaba's major development projects and investment opportunities, as well as exploring potential EU support for initiatives that promote sustainable development and deliver tangible economic benefits.

The meeting reviewed ASEZA's ongoing projects and initiatives and discussed mechanisms for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, supporting Aqaba's development plans and strengthening its position as a regional hub for investment, business, logistics and tourism.

//Petra// AJ