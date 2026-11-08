Orange Jordan Shareholders Elect New Board

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Shareholders of Jordan Telecommunications Company - Orange Jordan elected a new seven-member board at the company's 33rd extraordinary general meeting, with four seats allocated to Joint Investment Telecommunications Company, two to the Social Security Corporation, and one to the Jordanian government - Jordan Armed Forces.

In a statement Sunday, the company announced that Raslan Deiranieh will chair the board, with Dorothee Vignalou as vice chairperson. Both represent Joint Investment Telecommunications Company, alongside Meryem Akkar and Ahmed Elabd.

Ahmad Malkawi and Fadi Alawneh represent the Social Security Corporation, while Mohammad Alyamani represents the Jordanian government - Jordan Armed Forces.

Shareholders representing 85.90 percent of the company's shares attended the meeting, which was chaired by Deiranieh and attended by board members and CEO Philippe Mansour.

//Petra// AO