ASE Index Falls 0.13%
Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange's (ASE) general index fell 0.13 percent to close at 4,076 points on Sunday, with turnover totaling JD138.3 million.
Some 22.1 million shares changed hands in 3,628 transactions. Of the 96 companies traded, 33 gained and 42 declined.
The industrial sector index rose 0.67 percent and the services index gained 0.28 percent, while the financial sector index fell 0.55 percent.
//Petra// AO
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