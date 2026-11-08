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Saudi Arabia Adds 4 More Countries To Tourist E-Visa List


Date: 2026-11-08 08:01:26

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia has now added four more countries to its tourist e-visa list, bringing the total number of nationalities eligible for an electronic visa to 72.

Under the latest move, citizens from Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and North Macedonia can now apply for a tourist visit visa electronically or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom's entry points.

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The e-visa is a one-year, multiple entry visa, allowing tourists to spend up to 90 days in the country.

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The tourist visit visa allows holders to attend events, perform Umrah, attend exhibitions and conferences and visit relatives, family members and friends.

Visitors must make sure they adhere to the duration of stay specified in their visa to avoid penalties and should remember that visa renewal is not available until the visa expires.

For multiple-entry visas, the permitted duration of stay is cumulative and decreases with each visit.

The authority also reminded that a tourist visit visa does not permit paid employment and does not allow holders to perform Umrah during the Hajj season.

These are the countries currently eligible:

    Bahamas

    Barbados

    Canada

    Grenada

    Panama

    Saint Kitts and Nevis

    United States

    Mexico

    Guyana

    Albania

    Andorra

    Austria

    Belgium

    Bulgaria

    Croatia

    Cyprus

    Czech Republic

    Denmark

    Estonia

    Finland

    France

    Georgia

    Germany

    Greece

    Netherlands

    Hungary

    Iceland

    Ireland

    Italy

    Kosovo

    Latvia

    Liechtenstein

    Lithuania

    Luxembourg

    Malta

    Monaco

    Montenegro

    Norway

    Poland

    Portugal

    Romania

    Russia

    San Marino

    Slovakia

    Slovenia

    Spain

    Sweden

    Switzerland

    Ukraine

    United Kingdom

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Serbia

    North Macedonia

    Azerbaijan

    Brunei

    China (including Hong Kong and Macau)

    Japan

    Kazakhstan

    Kyrgyzstan

    Malaysia

    Maldives

    Singapore

    South Korea

    Tajikistan

    Thailand

    Turkey

    Uzbekistan

    Mauritius

    Seychelles

    South Africa

    Australia

    New Zealand

Earlier this year, the Kingdom also launched a new tourist visa package which will allow visitors to obtain a visa as part of a extensive travel bundle, reducing the hassle of planning and booking an entire trip.

The service allows tourists to book packages that combine various elements of their trip, including airfare, accommodation at licensed tourist housing, and electronic visa processing, with the option to add experiences, activities, and events.

Around the same time, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also launched a multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing holders to enter Saudi Arabia several times during its 365-day validity period from the date of issuance.

The visa will be temporarily suspended after each departure and reactivated for future visits once all requirements are met. It will also not be available for entry during the Hajj season, from 1 Dhul Qidah to 13 Dhul Hijjah.

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Khaleej Times

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