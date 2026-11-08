Azerbaijani-Turkish Unity Is Eternal And Unshakable - President Ilham Aliyev

"I believe this is the main outcome of this historic visit," the head of state said, emphasizing that Azerbaijani-Turkish unity is eternal and unshakable.

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