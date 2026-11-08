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Azerbaijani-Turkish Unity Is Eternal And Unshakable - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-11-08 08:01:14

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. We were together in the past, we stood together during the war, we stand together today, and we will stand together in the future, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I believe this is the main outcome of this historic visit," the head of state said, emphasizing that Azerbaijani-Turkish unity is eternal and unshakable.

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Trend News Agency

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