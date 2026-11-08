Two Arrested With Arms, Ammunition In J&K's Kulgam

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) The Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district said on Sunday that they have arrested two persons from whose possession arms and ammunition was recovered.

Police officials said that two persons were arrested after security forces recovered a Chinese pistol, two grenades and ammunition from their possession during a 'Naka' (makeshift checkpost) at Paniwah area of Kulgam district.

"A joint team of security personnel was conducting a naka at Paniwah when two persons coming from an orchard area towards Kulgam were intercepted."

"Their search led to the recovery of one Chinese pistol, one magazine, two 9 mm rounds and two Chinese grenades from their possession."

"A case has been registered and further investigation is now going on," officials added.

Security forces have significantly intensified anti-terror and search operations across the Kashmir Valley and wider Jammu and Kashmir following the setting in of winter as cold weather forces terrorists hiding in the higher reaches to move down.

Authorities have put up wanted posters for key suspects in Srinagar and deployed joint units of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police for intensified frisking, vehicle checks, and highway surveillance.

Security forces are actively hunting high-profile terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in Anantnag and Kulgam.

Joint cordon-and-search operations and drone surveillance are underway in forest and upper reaches of Kishtwar (Chatroo belt), Udhampur (Basantgarh), Poonch, and Rajouri, alongside heightened alerts along the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway.

Senior military and police leadership including the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and visiting Defence Commanders have stepped up coordination to dismantle over-ground worker and terror-financing networks.