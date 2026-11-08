Those Seeking To Undermine Azerbaijani-Turkish Unity And Brotherhood Will Never Achieve Their Goals - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. What unites us is our common history, ethnic roots, language, literature, and spiritual values. This is a great asset, and today our interstate relations are developing on this solid foundation, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.
"Our unity and brotherhood are unshakable. Those who seek to undermine them will never achieve their goals; their hopes will remain unfulfilled," the head of state added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment