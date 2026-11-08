Those Seeking To Undermine Azerbaijani-Turkish Unity And Brotherhood Will Never Achieve Their Goals - President Ilham Aliyev

"Our unity and brotherhood are unshakable. Those who seek to undermine them will never achieve their goals; their hopes will remain unfulfilled," the head of state added.

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