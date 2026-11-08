Andaman And Nicobar LG Dinesh Sharma Greets LK Advani On 99Th Birthday

Andaman and Nicobar LG Wishes LK Advani

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma on Sunday extended his wishes to former Deputy Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna LK Advani on his birthday, describing him as a leader with the qualities of an iron man and a towering personality. Speaking to reporters, Sharma said he had been fortunate to get the opportunity to work with Advani and recalled his association with the veteran leader.

“I have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Lal Krishna Advani. Lal Krishna Advani had the qualities of an iron man. He had a towering personality,” Sharma said. He also noted that Advani was approaching his centenary year and expressed his wishes for the veteran leader's good health.“He is approaching his centenary year. My prayer is that he remains in good health,” Sharma added.

Celebrations for the Veteran Leader

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday organised a havan from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM for former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani on his 99th birthday. Nitin Nabin, marked their presence during the havan ceremony.

A Legacy of Service

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Lal Krishna Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980.

LK Advani first served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 and later served as Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the nation, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year. (ANI)

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