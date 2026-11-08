Karnataka: Police Constable Arrested For Allegedly Killing Girlfriend Near Gokak Falls

A shocking murder case has come to light at Gokak Falls in Karnataka's Belagavi district, where a 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend following a dispute over marriage. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Basappa Satannavar, is an Armed Police constable who allegedly strangled his girlfriend, Rakshita Sarikar, following an argument on October 28. He is also accused of disposing of her body in a hilly area near the falls before fleeing the scene.

The incident came to light during a police investigation into Rakshita's disappearance. Her family reportedly filed a missing person complaint on November 1, a few days after she was allegedly murdered. During the investigation, police examined her mobile phone call records and identified Basappa as a person of interest. He was subsequently taken into custody, and details of the alleged murder emerged during questioning. The accused has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Four-Year Relationship And Promise Of Marriage

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Rakshita Sarikar, a resident of Harugeri village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district. The accused, Basappa Satannavar (29), reportedly hails from Adalahatti village in Athani taluk.

According to reports, Rakshita and Basappa had been in a relationship for approximately four years. Basappa had allegedly promised to marry her, and the two frequently spent time together. However, disagreements reportedly arose whenever Rakshita brought up the subject of marriage.

Basappa was reportedly serving as a constable in the 21st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bihar. The couple had allegedly continued their relationship despite his posting outside Karnataka.

Woman Allegedly Strangled Following Dispute Over Marriage

On October 28, Basappa allegedly took Rakshita to Gokak Falls, reportedly to discuss their marriage. However, an argument broke out between the two over the issue.

During the altercation, Basappa allegedly assaulted Rakshita by hitting her near the ear before strangling her. He is also accused of disposing of her body in a hilly area near Gokak Falls and fleeing the scene.

The alleged murder is believed to have taken place on October 28. However, the incident came to light only after the police began investigating Rakshita's disappearance.

Missing Person Investigation Leads Police To Accused

Rakshita's family reportedly approached the police on November 1 and filed a missing person complaint after she could not be traced. Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation to establish her whereabouts.

During the investigation, officers examined Rakshita's mobile phone call records and found details indicating her close association with Basappa. Based on these findings, the police questioned him, and details of the alleged murder emerged during interrogation.

Armed Police Constable Arrested, Further Investigation Underway

Following the investigation, the police arrested Basappa Satannavar in connection with Rakshita's murder. He was subsequently produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

A case has been registered at Gokak City Police Station, and further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The incident has shocked Belagavi district, with the investigation bringing to light the alleged murder of a young woman following a dispute over marriage.