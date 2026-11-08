Russian Attacks Damage Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure as Nine People Suffer Injuries
(MENAFN) Russian overnight attacks involving drones and ballistic missiles struck several parts of Ukraine, damaging critical energy facilities, triggering electricity outages and interrupting water supplies ahead of upcoming diplomatic talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
According to Zelensky, attacks targeted 12 Ukrainian regions, with the capital, Kyiv, experiencing the most severe impact. The strikes involved more than 30 ballistic missiles and over 170 drones, leaving at least nine people injured nationwide, including a child.
The latest bombardment comes as Ukrainian and Russian representatives prepare to participate in trilateral negotiations scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi next week.
Zelensky accused Moscow of undermining the diplomatic process by continuing its military operations against essential civilian facilities. In a statement shared on Telegram, he said Russia was preparing for the negotiations through attacks on Ukraine's "critical infrastructure".
The strikes have also raised concerns about the country's ability to maintain essential services as winter conditions intensify, with temperatures declining and the first snowfall already recorded in several areas.
Describing the situation in the capital, Zelensky highlighted the damage to residential and public facilities, alongside disruptions affecting basic utilities.
"The situation in the capital is difficult, with disruptions to electricity, water, and heating supplies. Residential buildings, the North Bridge, and a kindergarten have been damaged," Zelensky said.
He also reported attacks against key electricity infrastructure in the Kyiv region, including facilities responsible for transmitting power from nuclear energy installations.
"In the Kyiv region, there were strikes on substations that connect the Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central Ukraine."
The latest attacks underscore the challenges facing Ukraine's energy system as the country enters the colder months, while diplomatic efforts to address the conflict continue.
According to Zelensky, attacks targeted 12 Ukrainian regions, with the capital, Kyiv, experiencing the most severe impact. The strikes involved more than 30 ballistic missiles and over 170 drones, leaving at least nine people injured nationwide, including a child.
The latest bombardment comes as Ukrainian and Russian representatives prepare to participate in trilateral negotiations scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi next week.
Zelensky accused Moscow of undermining the diplomatic process by continuing its military operations against essential civilian facilities. In a statement shared on Telegram, he said Russia was preparing for the negotiations through attacks on Ukraine's "critical infrastructure".
The strikes have also raised concerns about the country's ability to maintain essential services as winter conditions intensify, with temperatures declining and the first snowfall already recorded in several areas.
Describing the situation in the capital, Zelensky highlighted the damage to residential and public facilities, alongside disruptions affecting basic utilities.
"The situation in the capital is difficult, with disruptions to electricity, water, and heating supplies. Residential buildings, the North Bridge, and a kindergarten have been damaged," Zelensky said.
He also reported attacks against key electricity infrastructure in the Kyiv region, including facilities responsible for transmitting power from nuclear energy installations.
"In the Kyiv region, there were strikes on substations that connect the Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central Ukraine."
The latest attacks underscore the challenges facing Ukraine's energy system as the country enters the colder months, while diplomatic efforts to address the conflict continue.
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