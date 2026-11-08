Gaza Celebrates Mass Wedding as Hundreds of Palestinian Couples Begin New Chapter
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the Gaza Strip for a large-scale wedding celebration that brought together 250 couples in a collective ceremony held amid the widespread destruction caused by the ongoing war.
Surrounded by damaged buildings and temporary shelters housing displaced families, brides and grooms from different parts of the enclave participated in the event, offering a rare moment of celebration amid the difficult humanitarian conditions.
The mass wedding was organised by the United Arab Emirates' humanitarian initiative, Operation Gallant Knight 3, which brought the couples together for an occasion intended to celebrate love, hope and the possibility of rebuilding lives despite the hardships facing the population.
The celebration comes as Gaza continues to experience the consequences of the prolonged conflict. Although a ceasefire entered into force in October last year, Israeli airstrikes have reportedly continued on an almost daily basis.
The war began following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and the capture of 251 people who were taken hostage.
Israel subsequently launched a military offensive across the Gaza Strip targeting Hamas. The campaign has resulted in more than 74,640 Palestinian deaths, according to figures released by the territory's Health Ministry.
Against this backdrop, the mass wedding offered participating families an opportunity to mark an important personal milestone while facing the enormous challenges created by the conflict.
Surrounded by damaged buildings and temporary shelters housing displaced families, brides and grooms from different parts of the enclave participated in the event, offering a rare moment of celebration amid the difficult humanitarian conditions.
The mass wedding was organised by the United Arab Emirates' humanitarian initiative, Operation Gallant Knight 3, which brought the couples together for an occasion intended to celebrate love, hope and the possibility of rebuilding lives despite the hardships facing the population.
The celebration comes as Gaza continues to experience the consequences of the prolonged conflict. Although a ceasefire entered into force in October last year, Israeli airstrikes have reportedly continued on an almost daily basis.
The war began following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and the capture of 251 people who were taken hostage.
Israel subsequently launched a military offensive across the Gaza Strip targeting Hamas. The campaign has resulted in more than 74,640 Palestinian deaths, according to figures released by the territory's Health Ministry.
Against this backdrop, the mass wedding offered participating families an opportunity to mark an important personal milestone while facing the enormous challenges created by the conflict.
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