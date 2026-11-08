I Hope The Normalization Process Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Will Yield Concrete Results - President Ilham Aliyev

The head of state noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had initialed the peace agreement more than a year ago, but it had not yet been formally signed.

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