I Hope The Normalization Process Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Will Yield Concrete Results - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 8. Today, the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is underway, and I hope it will yield concrete results, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend's special correspondent reports.
The head of state noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had initialed the peace agreement more than a year ago, but it had not yet been formally signed.
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