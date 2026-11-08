Serbia's Incoming Government Plans Major Defense Spending Increase
(MENAFN) Serbia's student-supported electoral alliance, which secured victory in last month's early parliamentary elections and is preparing to form the country's next government, has announced an ambitious plan to significantly expand military funding, eventually raising defense expenditure to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP).
The proposed program also includes substantial salary increases for military personnel and further investment in upgrading the country's armed forces.
Luka Ponorac, a former Serbian Army officer representing the electoral list, explained that the implementation of these measures would depend on the financial capacity and availability of personnel within the incoming administration, according to reports.
Ponorac noted that Serbia's current defense expenditure is estimated at approximately 2% to 2.5% of GDP. Under the proposed strategy, the government would initially increase this proportion to 3%, before gradually moving toward the long-term objective of allocating 5% of GDP to defense.
He explained that Serbian military specialists contributed to developing the proposals, which focus on improving the efficiency of defense expenditure, ensuring a more equitable allocation of funding and supporting the development of all military branches and services.
The proposed reforms also seek to increase military salaries by between 20% and 30%, while correcting existing differences in compensation among personnel holding various ranks and positions.
Ponorac pointed to disparities within the military pay structure, noting that members of special forces units can receive higher salaries than generals. He also highlighted cases in which experienced instructors at the Military Academy earn less than certain officers serving in operational units because of differences in additional allowances.
Beyond financial improvements, he emphasized the need to establish more transparent and predictable career development opportunities for military personnel, allowing service members to have a clearer understanding of their professional advancement prospects.
The proposed program also includes substantial salary increases for military personnel and further investment in upgrading the country's armed forces.
Luka Ponorac, a former Serbian Army officer representing the electoral list, explained that the implementation of these measures would depend on the financial capacity and availability of personnel within the incoming administration, according to reports.
Ponorac noted that Serbia's current defense expenditure is estimated at approximately 2% to 2.5% of GDP. Under the proposed strategy, the government would initially increase this proportion to 3%, before gradually moving toward the long-term objective of allocating 5% of GDP to defense.
He explained that Serbian military specialists contributed to developing the proposals, which focus on improving the efficiency of defense expenditure, ensuring a more equitable allocation of funding and supporting the development of all military branches and services.
The proposed reforms also seek to increase military salaries by between 20% and 30%, while correcting existing differences in compensation among personnel holding various ranks and positions.
Ponorac pointed to disparities within the military pay structure, noting that members of special forces units can receive higher salaries than generals. He also highlighted cases in which experienced instructors at the Military Academy earn less than certain officers serving in operational units because of differences in additional allowances.
Beyond financial improvements, he emphasized the need to establish more transparent and predictable career development opportunities for military personnel, allowing service members to have a clearer understanding of their professional advancement prospects.
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