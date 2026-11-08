Rain Forecast For Kolkata, South Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) Rain with thunderstorms are likely in Kolkata and south Bengal districts for the next few days, though there will be no showers on Kali Puja on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here said in its forecast.

The alert for rain has been issued for three consecutive days starting Monday. Rain may also occur on the day of Bhai Dooj.

The meteorological office said that there is a possibility of scattered rain in Kolkata for three days starting Monday. Thunderstorms and one or two spells of showers may occur in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts.

The other southern districts may receive rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, there is no possibility of heavy rain anywhere.

The meteorological office has issued a 'Yellow' alert for rain in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts on Wednesday. Scattered rain may occur in those districts along with thunderstorms. Gusty winds may also blow in some places. Dry weather will prevail throughout south Bengal from Thursday onwards.

Meanwhile, there is also a forecast of rain in north Bengal. Thunderstorms are likely in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda districts from Monday and in the rest of the northern districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the rain will be light, and there is no possibility of any major disaster. A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong districts on Tuesday.

There will also be no major change in the temperature in the northern and southern districts of West Bengal in the next 24 hours. The mercury will gradually rise again in the next three days by two to three degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday morning was 21.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal. The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was 30 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.