Rahm Surges Into Third-Round Lead In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jon Rahm produced a roaring back nine to surge into a one-shot lead at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The two-time Major Champion went out in the final group after sharing the lead with Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta and despite a slow start to his third round, he burst into life after the turn.

Rahm went birdie-eagle-birdie from the tenth which catapulted him to the top in his brilliant 66 as he kept his playing partners at arm's length at 18 under.

He has five Rolex Series stars to his name and will hope to get his name on the trophy at Yas Links to move one ahead of good friend and rival Hatton.

“It was a good day overall,” said Rahm.

“Just Holes 4, 5, and 6 got away from me for a second. A couple of bad swings, one bogey and was able to minimise the damange on the other two. From then on, I played some decent golf, I would say all day, except those three holes. I was in a good position on every single hole with a chance for birdie.

“Fantastic round. Wishing I would have hit a couple better putts in the last two holes – just misread those two putts. But overall, obviously very good golf.”

Laporta and Hatton will once again play with Rahm in the final group on Sunday, with the pair one shot behind and Rory McIlroy in solo fourth at 16 under.

“I thought today could have been something similar as well,” said McIlroy, when asked whether a low round like his closing 62 last year was on the cards tomorrow.

“But yeah, there hasn't been much wind. The course is in perfect condition. The pin positions were a little tougher today. I guess they felt like they were trying to protect the course a little bit and protect from some of the really low scores.

“But there's low ones out there and I'm going to have to go out and shoot a low one, something in the mid to low 60s to get it done tomorrow, and that will be the goal.”

Away from the course, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, staged by the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, offers a full programme of family entertainment and live music. In celebration of the UAE Year of the Family, this year's Family Weekend takes place across both Saturday and Sunday, while children aged 17 and under go free throughout tournament week.

Every ticket includes access to the Future Falcons Kids' Zone, which features a bouncy castle, face painting, bubble shows, giant games and interactive activities. Young golfers can enjoy free golf lessons, and fans of all ages can watch live trick-shot shows just steps away from some of the world's best players.

The Championship Village will also feature sports and sponsor activations, big screens, a long putt challenge, interactive golf challenges and photo opportunities. Roaming performers, stilt walkers, giant ball walkers and glitter artists will add to the festival atmosphere throughout the week.

Fans who can't make it to Yas Links this week can still catch the action. As well as the usual broadcast partners, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship and the DP World Tour Championship can be bought and streamed online in the Middle East via Recast at . Viewers can buy individual rounds or a four-day Championship Pass.