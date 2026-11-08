Press Release: Fastercapital's Equitypilot Supports Parlypay's Cross-Border Payments And Fraud Work 3

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: ParlyPay, an active participant in FasterCapital 's program, is reporting new product releases and business development milestones as it advances in its current growth stage with... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lagos, Nigeria & Dubai, UAE

ParlyPay, an active participant in FasterCapital's program, is reporting new product releases and business development milestones as it advances in its current growth stage with ongoing support from and the Launchup program. Recent product work extends ParlyPay's cross-border account connectivity and strengthens invoice management for business customers while the team pursues strategic conversations in the Middle East and West Africa.

Concise second paragraph (editor-friendly nut graf) FasterCapital and Launchup continue to support ParlyPay's execution priorities, focusing on product refinement, milestone planning, and introductions that align with the startup's current business development and fraud-mitigation efforts.

What the Startup Delivers?

ParlyPay now provides linked account access across a broad set of banks in Europe, the UK, and North America, and has added invoice management capabilities tailored to current and ongoing business transactions. These enhancements are designed to simplify reconciliation and improve visibility for businesses that manage payments and invoicing across borders.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution in this phase includes: – Milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep product and business-development efforts on track – Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement where appropriate – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders to facilitate regional expansion and compliance conversations – Strategic prioritization and market-positioning guidance as ParlyPay advances

Current Execution Priorities

ParlyPay's current focus is on stabilizing and scaling its new bank linking capabilities across Europe, the UK, and North America, improving user workflows for invoice management, and progressing business development conversations that could establish a footprint in Qatar and expand cross-border fraud-mitigation cooperation within West Africa.

Ecosystem relevance

ParlyPay's ongoing discussions with the Qatar Financial Centre and regional bodies in West Africa reflect its aim to align product capabilities with regional operating and compliance frameworks. These conversations target stronger local presence, regulatory alignment, and collaborations with law-enforcement and investigative stakeholders to help address cross-border fraud risks that affect merchants and financial intermediaries.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting ParlyPay through Launchup. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About ParlyPay

ParlyPay is a Nigeria-based fintech focused on simplifying cross-border payments and business payment workflows. The company continues to expand bank connectivity across Europe, the UK, and North America and to enhance invoice-management tools that support ongoing transactional needs for businesses. ParlyPay's leadership has recently received industry recognition and media coverage for its work in fintech innovation.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including Launchup, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.