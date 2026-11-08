Cricket Stars Extend Diwali Greetings To Fans Amid IPL 2026 Transfers

Cricket Stars Celebrate Diwali

Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with former India players Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, took to social media on Sunday to extend Diwali greetings to fans, wishing them happiness and prosperity on the festival of lights.

Jadeja extended Diwali greetings in a unique way, sharing a post featuring himself in a pink kurta, symbolising his association with Rajasthan Royals (RR), while also uploading an Instagram story in a yellow kurta, reflecting his long-standing association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

IPL 2026 Transfers

Notably, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Ravindra Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran moved from CSK to RR, while wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson joined CSK for Rs 18 crore. Jadeja's fee was revised to Rs 14 crore, down from Rs 18 crore, at which he was retained by CSK ahead of the previous season. Jadeja wrote,“Happy diwali to everyone” in his Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@theroyaljadeja)

Social Media Wishes

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Diwali. Happy Diwali - Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 8, 2026

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina extended his greetings, writing,“Happy Diwali. May your home be filled with light, your heart with joy, and your year with new beginnings. Warm wishes, Suresh Raina.” ❤️ - Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 8, 2026

Irfan Pathan also extended Diwali wishes to fans, praying for happiness, good health, peace and prosperity for them and their families.“Aap sabhi ko Diwali ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein! May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health, peace and prosperity into your lives. Dua hai ki aap sabki zindagi khushiyon aur roshni se jagmagati rahe. Apno ke saath khushiyan baantein aur khoob pyaar dein. Happy Diwali to you and your families,” he wrote in a post on X. Aap sabhi ko Diwali ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein! ❤️ May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health, peace and prosperity into your lives. Dua hai ki aap sabki zindagi khushiyon aur roshni se jagmagati rahe. Apno ke saath khushiyan baantein aur khoob pyaar dein. Happy Diwali to you and your families! - Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2026

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara also extended Diwali greetings, saying,“Happy Deepavali every one,” in a post on X. Happy Deepavali every one. - Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) November 8, 2026

Festive Celebrations

The festive messages from the cricket stars added to the Diwali celebrations, with players reaching out to their fans and well-wishers through social media on the occasion. The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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