Brotherly Turkish People Were By Our Side During 44 Days - President Ilham Aliyev

“During 44 days, You, my dear brother, and the brotherly Turkish people were by our side,” said the head of state, emphasizing that the statement given by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the first hours of the war and his telephone conversation showed the entire world that brotherly Türkiye stood with Azerbaijan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.