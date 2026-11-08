Telangana CM Celebrates Birthday With Family In Kodangal

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday celebrated his birthday with his family members in Kodangal, his home constituency in Vikarabad district.

The Chief Minister cut a cake to celebrate his birthday in the presence of his wife Geetha, wife Nymisha Reddy, son-in-law Satyanarayana Reddy, and grandson.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Kodangal to extend birthday wishes.

Ministers Seethakka and Vakiti Srihari, MP Mallu Ravi, various MLAs and MLCs, Chairpersons of different corporations, key Congress leaders, and party workers also conveyed their birthday wishes to the Chief Minister.

Chief Ministers of various states and leaders of Congress and other parties greeted Revanth Reddy on his birthday.

Karnataka Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar greeted his Telangana counterpart.

"Warm birthday wishes to my friend and Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy avaru. Wishing you good health and continued success in serving the people," he posted on X.

Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan also conveyed birthday greetings to Revanth Reddy.

"Warm birthday greetings to my dear friend Shri Revanth Reddy (Chief Minister, Telangana). May you continue your dedicated efforts in transforming Telangana with your leadership and vision. Wishing you good health, happiness, and a long life ahead," Satheesan said in a post on X.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, both of whom hail from the state, also greeted the Chief Minister on his birthday.

Tollywood superstar K. Chiranjeevi also took to X to greet CM Revanth Reddy.

"As a member of the film fraternity, I especially appreciate your vision for Hyderabad as a global hub for cinema. May your ambitious vision of 'Telangana Rising 2047' pave the way for a progressive, prosperous and brighter future for our state. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of successful leadership," Chiranjeevi said.