Over 30 Hospitalised After Consuming 'Golgappas' In UP

MENAFN - IANS) Siddharthnagar (UP), Nov 8 (IANS) In a suspected case of mass food poisoning amid the Diwali festivities, more than 150 people fell ill after consuming 'golgappa' from a local vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, with over 30 of them, including children, requiring hospitalisation.

The incident triggered panic in Kalanakhor Pedari village, along with two to three nearby villages, under the Khesraha police station area.

Officials said more than 150 people fell ill and have been admitted to hospitals.

A doctor on emergency duty told reporters that around 30-33 patients have been admitted to the Emergency Department so far.

"Around 18 children have been admitted to the PICU, and 15 patients are above the age of 15 years," he said.

The doctor said that people developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea two days after consuming food and drinks from a golgappa vendor in a village under the Khesraha police station area.

"Among those admitted, two-three were in serious condition, but now all of them are stable," he said.

The doctor added that more such patients are on their way to the hospital.

"We have received information that more patients are reaching via bus," he said.

In a similar case of food poisoning reported from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district last month, around 102 people had fallen ill after eating 'khasta' (junk) food at a fair, with 17 of them, including children, requiring hospitalisation.

The incident was reported in Kotwa village of Amethi district, where around 102 people reportedly fell sick after eating 'khasta' food at a fair, triggering panic in the area. As people complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, a team from the state Health Department rushed to the village.

Later, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) also reached the spot and personally supervised the medical examination and treatment of those affected.

During the inspection, 39 children and 63 adults were found to be ill.

According to the CMO, the health department team reached the village following a complaint from the village head and was investigating the matter at the time of filing the report. He said the situation was under control.