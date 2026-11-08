Diwali Festival: NF Railway To Operate Special Trains To Accommodate Additional Passenger Rush

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Agartala, Nov 8 (IANS) To facilitate the smooth movement of passengers and clear the anticipated extra rush during the Diwali festive season, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced to operate three pairs of festival special trains in Tripura from Sunday to Tuesday, officials said.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that these special trains will operate on the Agartala-Sabroom and Agartala-Dharmanagar routes, providing additional travel options, enhanced connectivity and greater convenience to passengers travelling across the state during the festive period.

These additional services are aimed at providing greater travel convenience, easing congestion in regular trains and ensuring smoother journeys for passengers travelling across Tripura during the festive season, Sharma added.

Thanking the Northeast Frontier Railway for arranging special trains on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Tripura, Tourism and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said in a Facebook post that a large number of devotees and pilgrims from across the country and abroad were expected to visit the holy Mata Tripura Sundari Temple at Udaipur for the 'Diwali Festival–2026'.

To make their journey easier, safer and more convenient, the Northeast Frontier Railway had taken special initiatives by arranging two special trains on the Agartala–Sabroom–Agartala and Agartala–Dharmanagar–Agartala routes, he added.

The Minister said the initiative would greatly benefit thousands of devotees and pilgrims visiting the temple to offer prayers to Goddess Tripura Sundari.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Manik Saha and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for taking this timely and public-oriented initiative.

Chowdhury concluded by expressing hope that the blessings of Goddess Tripura Sundari would bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives.

Meanwhile, more than 10 lakh devotees and visitors from across the country are expected to attend the three-day Diwali festival, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday evening at the historic 525-year-old Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Tripura's Gomati district, officials said.

The famous temple, located at Udaipur, around 64 km south of Agartala, is regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country. It was built in 1501 by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya, who ruled the erstwhile princely state of Tripura from 1490 to 1515.

Local MLA Abhishek Debroy and Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather said that all arrangements for the annual festival had been completed, with several initiatives taken to make this year's celebrations more attractive.

"We expect more than 10 lakh devotees and visitors including a record number of women from across the country to converge at the three-day festival. It is one of the biggest Diwali festivals in the entire Northeastern region," Debroy told the media.