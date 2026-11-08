Emirates Publishers Association Expands Opportunities For Emirati Publishers At Sharjah International Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, November 2026: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is taking part in the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which runs from 4 to 15 November 2026 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Its programme aims to help Emirati publishers build partnerships, grow their businesses and reach regional and international markets through professional exchanges and cultural discussions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Association's participation reflects its commitment to making the most of its presence at cultural events as effective platforms for creating new opportunities for publishers, strengthening the integration of the publishing ecosystem and connecting Emirati content with promising markets. In this regard, the Association is focused on expanding its network of institutional partnerships and exploring technological and commercial solutions that support the sector's development and open up wider opportunities for publishers to access new markets.

EPA has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sharjah Media Council to provide benefits and facilities that support Emirati publishers, streamline procedures and improve access to services relevant to the sector. The agreement also provides for joint meetings, workshops and awareness initiatives.

EPA has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Publishing 3.0+ to develop the platform and encourage publishers to use it. The partnership will begin with a pilot translation programme between Chinese and Arabic to explore how publishers can share content and reach new readers. The agreement covers content conversion, rights management, promotion, licensing and commercial cooperation. It will also help publishers in the UAE, Hong Kong and mainland China connect and take part in joint initiatives.

As part of its efforts to strengthen professional cooperation, EPA hosted the meeting of the Arab Publishers' Association's board and representatives of publishers' associations on 5 November. The meeting brought together industry representatives to discuss key issues facing the sector, exchange views on opportunities for cooperation between publishers and professional associations, and explore ways to support Emirati publishers' interests and strengthen their presence across the Arab publishing landscape.

HE Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said:“Our programme this year gives publishers more ways to work with partners across the industry. Through these agreements, we aim to simplify access to services and streamline procedures, while exploring new tools for translation and content development and helping publishers reach new markets.”

He added:“Industry dialogue and the exchange of expertise are essential to the growth of publishing. The meeting of the Arab Publishers' Association's board and representatives of publishers' associations gives publishers a chance to learn from one another, work together and build relationships that help Emirati books reach more readers at home and abroad.”

Through these partnerships and events, EPA aims to make it easier for Emirati publishers to develop and share their work and to build relationships across regional and international markets.