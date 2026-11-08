Press Release: Fastercapital Welcomes Naoras To Equitypilot To Accelerate Iso And Certification Services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: As North African Economies Diversify And Regulatory Requirements Tighten Across Industry Sectors, Demand For Accredited Certification And Management-System Services Is Growing... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Algeria & Dubai, UAE

As North African Economies Diversify And Regulatory Requirements Tighten Across Industry Sectors, Demand For Accredited Certification And Management-System Services Is Growing. Certification Bodies That Can Deliver Iso-Conformant Auditing, Assessment And Certification Services Locally While Aligning With International Standards Are Increasingly Important For Public- And Private-Sector Organizations Seeking Market Access, Compliance And Operational Resilience.

What The Startup Delivers?

NAORAS (North Africa Organization For Registration, Audit And Systems), Founded By Lotfi Zaboub, Is Positioning Itself As An Algeria-Based Certification And Conformity Assessment Organization Delivering Iso 9001, Iso 14001, Iso 45001, Iso 27001, Iso/Iec 17025 And Iso 50001 Services. The Startup Combines Consulting, Audit And Certification Workflows With A Focus On Serving Public Enterprises, Private Industry And Laboratories Across Multiple Economic Sectors.

Why Now?

Regulatory Reform And Economic Diversification Efforts In The Region Are Increasing Institutional Demand For Accredited Quality, Safety And Environmental Management Services. Local Capacity Gaps And An Underserved Market Present An Opening For A Professional Certification Provider That Combines International-Standard Processes With In-Country Presence And Sectoral Expertise.

Program Plan (First 30–60 Days)

Through Equitypilot, Naoras Will Work With Fastercapital's Team To: – Finalize Governance And Compliance Documentation Required For Accreditation Readiness. – Strengthen Go-To-Market Materials For Key Buyer Segments (State Enterprises, Large Private Groups, Laboratories). – Map Initial Auditor Recruitment And Training Plans To Support Iso 17021 And Iso/Iec 17025 Accreditation Objectives. This Engagement Focuses On Execution Milestones And Market-Readiness Activities; Participation Does Not Constitute A Funding Commitment.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder And Ceo Of Fastercapital, Said: 'We're Excited To Support Naoras Through Equitypilot. Our Team Will Focus On Execution Milestones And Connecting The Startup With The Right Ecosystem Stakeholders.'

Founder Background

Lotfi Zaboub, Naoras Founder, Brings Over A Decade Of Multidisciplinary Professional Experience Across Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Energy, It, Healthcare Management Systems And Laboratory Services. His Team Emphasizes Building Local Expertise And Recruiting Auditors And Consultants Able To Operate Across Algeria And The Broader North Africa Region.

Funding Readiness Note

Naoras Is Advancing Accreditation Readiness, Operational Planning And Investor Outreach. Through Equitypilot Fastercapital Will Assist With Investor-Facing Materials, Financial Modeling Templates And Introduction Support To Regional And International Capital Sources.

Next 90 Days

Naoras And Fastercapital Will Prioritize Accreditation Documentation, Pilot Audits With Early Clients, Recruitment Of Certified Auditors, And Outreach To Prospective Anchor Clients In Algeria. Progress Will Be Measured Against Milestone Checklists For Accreditation Readiness And Early Commercial Engagements.

About Naoras

Naoras (North Africa Organization For Registration, Audit And Systems) Is An Algerian Certification Body Delivering Management-System Certification, Audit And Consulting Services Across Multiple Iso Families. Naoras Focuses On Compliance, Operational Excellence And Capacity Building For Organizations In North Africa.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.